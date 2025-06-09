Skip to content

Fans Stunned To Learn How Old Adam Scott Is After TikTok With His 16-Year-Old Daughter Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Simone Biles Hilariously Calls Out Kylie Jenner After Trying On 'XXS' Blazer From Jenner's Clothing Line

Simone Biles; Kylie Jenner
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The 4'8" Olympic gymnastic took issue with Jenner's Khy clothing line after ordering an XXS blazer that looked massive on her.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 09, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Simone Biles was a giant in the gymnasium during her Olympic medal-winning years, regardless of how physically petite she is. So it's no surprise that she has trouble finding clothes that fit the way she wants them to.

The famous former gymnast recently ordered from Kylie Jenner's online clothing line, Khy—taking a chance on the "Faux Leather Oversized Blazer."

The blazer is faux leather, which isn't the most forgiving fabric, and it's also supposed to be "oversized" and "boxy," according to the description. Even the model, who stands at 5'11, looked a little lost in the sauce.

You can see the model image here:

Khy Clothing Line

One of the ordering suggestions was to "size down" for a less oversized look, so Biles ordered an "XXS." But when the blazer arrived, it did not give her the look she wanted.

She posted an image on her Instagram stories, showing her absolutely swimming in the jacket, which covered her hands, nearly reached her knees, and completely concealed her body.

Biles wrote over the image:

"Ms. Kylie Jenner, this is a crime! This is not an XXS/XS."

She even accompanied the text with a frustrated-looking Judge Judy GIF.

You can see the story here:

@simonebiles/Instagram

Though everyone could understand her frustration, the internet didn't immediately side with Biles on this one. Rather, they pointed out the nearly one-foot height difference between Biles and the Khy model, as well as the directions in the product description to consider before buying.

Some on the "KUWTK" subReddit thought this callout was hilarious... for Biles.

"Lol, it's crazy that the blazer literally eats... her up." - maketheworldpink

"This is so f**king funny." - IraSnave

"Okay, I just looked up the jacket on the website. The model is 5’11” and wearing the same size, and it’s meant to be oversized. Might get downvoted, but if a jacket is oversized on someone a foot taller than you, maybe don’t buy it. For context, I’m also a short girl." - Wonderful-Flow36

Some jabbed at Biles' purchasing choices on Instagram.

@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

But some did voice frustration over inconsistent clothing sizes across brands on the "XXS" subReddit.

"Biles is tripping, because Khy is for taller women."

"That being said, the smallest size probably shouldn't be so big." - Sasha_shmerkovich160

"Khy is known for their sizing inconsistencies, which is a shame because I really like some of their styles. And as a tall girl with long arms and long legs, it's very hard to find clothes that look normal on me."

"Just to give a little perspective, I have a trench coat that goes to a little longer than 3/4 length on me, and on my 5'4 friend, the sleeve went past their hand." - KesselRunner42

"It's all so ridiculous. I'm 5'9, but all my height is in my legs. I'm also very small. 110ish pounds."

"I need the long lengths to my jeans, but I always come across the same problem. The long only goes to a size two and up. Sizes 0 and lower only come in regular and petite lengths."

"Make it make sense?? Somebody can be tall and small!!! Make 0 and 00 in the tall/long lengths too!!" - Remarkable-Pain-7748

"They'll come for Simone and accuse her of hating, but it's high time we start calling out vanity sizing. It's so, so bad that we now need xxxs because S-M is now being labelled XXS. Like it's a massive TASK now to find a 23-24 inch waisted skirt in the US..." - The_Philosophied

"GOOD. Maybe if more celebs speak up on the issue, it’ll help things for once." - Stoned_redhead

Though it might sound like Biles was hating on Jenner and her Khy brand, there's definitely a larger issue at play here with fashion sizes and consistency. Frustrating!

Latest News

Ileana Garcia; Donald Trump
Political News

'Latinas For Trump' Co-Founder Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Calling Out Trump For 'Inhumane' Immigrant Arrests

Ryan Reynolds overreacts to Neil Patrick Harris’ casting as Deadpool in a Marvel VR game.
Celebrities

Reynolds spoofs Doogie Howser

Screenshots from @MileyEdition's Twitter (X) video of Cyrus singing to heckling fans at the Tribeca Film Festival
Celebrities

Fans Heckle Miley Cyrus Into Singing After Assuming $800 Movie Premiere Was A Concert

​Tom Felton; JK Rowling
Celebrities

'Harry Potter' Star Sparks Backlash After Admitting He's Not 'Attuned' To Controversy Around JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Views

More from Trending

Screenshots of President Donald Trump and Marcio Rubio tripping on the stairs while boarding Air Force One
Diario AS/YouTube

Trump And Rubio Both Stumbled While Climbing Up Stairs Of Air Force One—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

On Sunday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio did a brief press gaggle before boarding Air Force One.

The pair were en route to Camp David from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster—the New Jersey Trump property that was recently cited, again, for multiple violations by a health inspector.

Keep ReadingShow less
Laura Loomer; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Far-Right Activist Slammed After Criticizing AOC For Gaining Weight Since Being Elected To Congress

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer was criticized after she body-shamed Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a post on X, saying the latter is "massive" after several years in office.

Loomer's post did not appear to be a response to anything in particular; she merely shared a video of Ocasio-Cortez meeting with supporters at New York City’s Puerto Rican Day Parade along with the following caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
Finneas
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Slams Cops After Getting Tear-Gassed At Peaceful LA Protest

Singer and producer Finneas O'Connell—the brother of singer Billie Eilish—spoke out in an Instagram story after he was tear-gassed at a peaceful protest in downtown Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump's immigration raids.

Trump ordered the deployment of active-duty U.S. Marines and an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles late Monday, vowing that protesters opposing immigration arrests would be “hit harder” than ever before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Gavin Newsom; Tom Homan
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Dares Trump And His 'Border Czar' To Arrest Him For 'Impeding' ICE In Fiery Rant

California Governor Gavin Newsom dared President Donald Trump and Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan to arrest him for "impeding" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents amid clashes between law enforcement and protesters in Los Angeles in response to the Trump administration's immigration raids.

California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday after Trump signed an order deploying 2,000 service members to crackdown on escalating immigration protests. Demonstrators are demanding that ICE stand down after raiding multiple locations across the city including in Compton and Paramount.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman covering her face crying
Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

People Share Things An Ex Said That Completely Broke Them

There's nothing quite like being kicked when you're down.

Unless of course it's your ex saying one of the most hurtful things you've ever heard. That hurts more.

Keep ReadingShow less