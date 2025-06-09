Simone Biles Hilariously Calls Out Kylie Jenner After Trying On 'XXS' Blazer From Jenner's Clothing Line

Simone Biles was a giant in the gymnasium during her Olympic medal-winning years, regardless of how physically petite she is. So it's no surprise that she has trouble finding clothes that fit the way she wants them to.
The famous former gymnast recently ordered from Kylie Jenner's online clothing line, Khy—taking a chance on the "Faux Leather Oversized Blazer."
The blazer is faux leather, which isn't the most forgiving fabric, and it's also supposed to be "oversized" and "boxy," according to the description. Even the model, who stands at 5'11, looked a little lost in the sauce.
One of the ordering suggestions was to "size down" for a less oversized look, so Biles ordered an "XXS." But when the blazer arrived, it did not give her the look she wanted.
She posted an image on her Instagram stories, showing her absolutely swimming in the jacket, which covered her hands, nearly reached her knees, and completely concealed her body.
"Ms. Kylie Jenner, this is a crime! This is not an XXS/XS."
She even accompanied the text with a frustrated-looking Judge Judy GIF.
Though everyone could understand her frustration, the internet didn't immediately side with Biles on this one. Rather, they pointed out the nearly one-foot height difference between Biles and the Khy model, as well as the directions in the product description to consider before buying.
Some on the "KUWTK" subReddit thought this callout was hilarious... for Biles.
"Lol, it's crazy that the blazer literally eats... her up." - maketheworldpink
"This is so f**king funny." - IraSnave
"Okay, I just looked up the jacket on the website. The model is 5’11” and wearing the same size, and it’s meant to be oversized. Might get downvoted, but if a jacket is oversized on someone a foot taller than you, maybe don’t buy it. For context, I’m also a short girl." - Wonderful-Flow36
Some jabbed at Biles' purchasing choices on Instagram.
But some did voice frustration over inconsistent clothing sizes across brands on the "XXS" subReddit.
"Biles is tripping, because Khy is for taller women."
"That being said, the smallest size probably shouldn't be so big." - Sasha_shmerkovich160
"Khy is known for their sizing inconsistencies, which is a shame because I really like some of their styles. And as a tall girl with long arms and long legs, it's very hard to find clothes that look normal on me."
"Just to give a little perspective, I have a trench coat that goes to a little longer than 3/4 length on me, and on my 5'4 friend, the sleeve went past their hand." - KesselRunner42
"It's all so ridiculous. I'm 5'9, but all my height is in my legs. I'm also very small. 110ish pounds."
"I need the long lengths to my jeans, but I always come across the same problem. The long only goes to a size two and up. Sizes 0 and lower only come in regular and petite lengths."
"Make it make sense?? Somebody can be tall and small!!! Make 0 and 00 in the tall/long lengths too!!" - Remarkable-Pain-7748
"They'll come for Simone and accuse her of hating, but it's high time we start calling out vanity sizing. It's so, so bad that we now need xxxs because S-M is now being labelled XXS. Like it's a massive TASK now to find a 23-24 inch waisted skirt in the US..." - The_Philosophied
"GOOD. Maybe if more celebs speak up on the issue, it’ll help things for once." - Stoned_redhead
Though it might sound like Biles was hating on Jenner and her Khy brand, there's definitely a larger issue at play here with fashion sizes and consistency. Frustrating!