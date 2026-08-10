Fans Rally Around 'Highlander' Star Christopher Lambert After He Suddenly Collapses At Comic-Con

This past weekend, Highlander star Christopher Lambert appeared at the Steel City Con in Pittsburgh.

While signing autographs, the 69-year-old actor suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness, scaring fans, and an ambulance arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Representatives for the Steel City Con wrote on Facebook that the 69-year-old actor had to leave to attend to a "personal issue," not indicating any sort of medical issue or ongoing condition that he might need treatment for.

For Saturday, the rest of Lambert's autograph signings were canceled, as well as his photo ops.

Shortly thereafter, one of Lambert's representatives attempted to dismiss rumors by saying that he probably did not get enough sleep or have enough to eat the day before, causing his blood sugar to drop during the event.

They also shared that he'd returned to his hotel on Saturday evening and was resting with the hope of returning on Sunday.

Fans wished Lambert well and hoped that everything was okay.





































On Sunday, a spokesperson for Steel City Con cleared the air, not quite explaining what had happened to Lambert but otherwise indicating that he was in good health and able to participate in the Con.

Lambert collapsed on Saturday and went to the hospital for treatment, but he was feeling well enough to attend the Con again on Sunday as of 11:00 AM that day to participate in photo ops and an actor panel.

The spokesperson said:

"Christopher was feeling a little overheated and dehydrated."

"He had to sit down, but he's doing great today [Sunday]."

The spokesperson did not disclose anything about Lambert's condition or what may have caused the collapse, but since he was feeling well enough to attend the Con on Sunday, fans felt reassured that he'd received the care he needed and was otherwise able to focus on doing what he loves for the rest of his attendance.