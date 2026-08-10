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MAGA YouTuber Sounds The Alarm After Taking Hidden Camera Into Michigan Grocery Store—Except There's One Small Problem

Screenshots of Muslim shoppers
The Nate Friedman Show

Right-wing YouTuber Nate Friedman shared his horror after walking into a grocery store in Dearborn, Michigan, only to find it full of Muslim customers—and was swiftly called out for failing to mention that it was an ethnic supermarket.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Right-wing YouTuber Nate Friedman was criticized after using an ethnic supermarket as a prop for a video in which he shares his horror after walking into a grocery store only to find it full of Muslim customers.

Friedman walked the aisles of this store in Dearborn, Michigan, and declared that "our country is becoming unrecognizable" as his camera records Muslim shoppers going about their business.

He played the video largely without commentary, saying at the end that he tried to interview customers but was denied "10 times because they didn't speak English." He vowed to bring an "Arabic translator" with him next time around.

Friedman's video caught the eye of Eric Daugherty, the far-right media entrepreneur who runs Florida's Voice and Right Line News. Daugherty called the footage "TERRIFYING" in a post on X. He told his own following of 1.1 million users that Friedman "walked into a grocery store in Michigan and it looks like a MUSLIM COUNTRY."

He added:

"This will be MULTIPLIED if open borders socialists take power in the coming elections! It will be even WORSE than Spain unless they are locked out of power."

You can see his post and Friedman's video below.

Daugherty's post referenced the more than 50,000 migrants who crossed into Ceuta, one of Spain's North African enclaves.

Most attempted the crossing by water, either swimming or using small boats to circumvent the border fence. Others overwhelmed border guards by rushing official entry points, while some tried scaling the breakwater along the barrier. At least 67 people died during attempts to reach Ceuta.

The sudden surge has also left unanswered questions about what prompted so many people to try entering Spanish territory illegally at the same time. Some have suggested that Moroccan authorities may have helped organize or facilitate the sudden mass attempt to cross into Ceuta.

The speculation comes against the backdrop of a longstanding territorial dispute: Morocco rejects Spain’s sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, the two Spanish enclaves on the North African coast, and considers them occupied Moroccan territory.

But what Friedman—not to mention Daugherty—did not mention was that the store was clearly an ethnic supermarket, which explains the predominantly Muslim clientele shown in the video. The store sign seen as Friedman enters is written in Arabic.

Friedman was called out.


Islamophobia has ramped up in the week since Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's U.S. Senate primary.

El-Sayed, a physician who campaigned on expanding healthcare access, strengthening the economy, and ending unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel, became the first progressive to win a statewide primary in a state carried by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. He is set to face former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers in November.

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