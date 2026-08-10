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MAGA Ex-NBA Players Slammed After Claiming They're Now Trans So They Can Enter The WNBA Draft

Royce White; Enes Kanter Freedom
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for BIG3; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Former NBA players Royce White and Enes Kanter Freedom are now claiming they're trans with the intention of entering the WNBA draft—and critics are not amused.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Former NBA players Royce White and Enes Kanter Freedom are facing criticism after claiming they're transgender with the intention of entering the WNBA draft.

The WNBA has been at the center of controversy after Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham said she wants "to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” She called her beliefs "common sense," stressing that "it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category."

White decided share a photo of himself wearing his first wig, saying he is entering his "feminine era":

"It came y'all... My 1st wig! Tomorrow I test it on the court. This is my feminine era glow up, did I slay? If y'all don't "yassss queen" you're transphobic. I really don't understand all the hatred, I just want to play some hoops with my fellow ladies."

You can see his post below.

White later appeared on OutKick/Fox News Digital to declare that the WNBA's rules on transgender athletes were not clear, saying:

"Right now I'm just having a blast in my feminine era. I never thought I was a woman. I never thought I was a woman. I've always trusted the science and I thought I was a man my entire life, but after further review, a strong look at my personal preferences, it would appear I am indeed sometimes identifying as a transgender woman."
"I think it's only fair I get a chance to play with some of my queens here in the twilight of my career, my athletic prime. ... It's just astounding that the WNBA can't define the 'W' in the name and I think we're going through a very necessary conversation about who's actually eligible to play in these sports leagues on both sides of the gender spectrum."
"My goal is to help elevate the WNBA. I think the ticket prices and attendance will soar. I think the live audience will increase. I think ultimately it's going to help evolve the game. Who would argue that a player like myself or Enes Kanter or maybe even in the future... Maybe LeBron James wakes up and realizes he's a woman as well. Who could argue that that won't make the women's game better?"

White later issued a call to "restart deportations" and called himself "a huge fan" of efforts to wipe out "Sharia law and Marxism nationwide." He said the government has to start "arresting the deep-staters."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

In a separate post on X, Freedom said that "After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I’m officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect," adding:

"If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA. My team and I have carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion."
"Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027. I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions. I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices. I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone — the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for."
"My team and I are prepared to ensure these guidelines are applied equally, consistently, and without exception, and I look forward to the #WNBA honoring its stated principles. See you at training camp."

You can see his post below.

Freedom also shared a video of himself in which he declared "Rules are rules!" and that he has "officially declared for the 2027 WNBA draft."

People were not impressed by their joint stunt.


White and Freedom are the latest to wade into the GOP's attacks on transgender players in sports.

Last year, Trump signed an executive order barring transgender women from competing in women's sports. The directive took effect immediately and applies to high school, college, and grassroots athletics. It also instructs the Education Department to investigate schools suspected of failing to comply.

Republicans have argued the policy protects fairness in women's sports, while LGBTQ advocacy groups and human rights organizations have condemned it as discriminatory.

The order aligns with policies already adopted by several major sports governing bodies, including those overseeing swimming, track and field, and golf, which prohibit transgender women who have undergone male puberty from competing in elite women's events.

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