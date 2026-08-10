Skip to content

MAGA Actor Dean Cain Swiftly Fact-Checked After Doubting Dem Senate Candidate Actually Played High School Football

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Texas Trump Voter Gets Blunt Reality Check After Claiming He Feels 'Betrayed' Following Venezuelan Fiancée's Deportation

screenshots of Trump voter John Gannon and deported Venezuelan fiancée
CBS News

Texas businessman and Trump voter John Gannon told CBS News he feels "betrayed" after his Venezuelan fiancée was deported, comparing ICE to the "Gestapo"—and was met with limited sympathy on social media.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 10, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

A wealthy Texas businessman who supported cruelty for others is now regretting his choices after finding out the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents don't make exceptions for MAGA minions.

John Gannon told CBS News he voted for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, knowing that his fiancée, Yasmin Suarez Reyes, was a Venezuelan-born Spanish citizen that was currently seeking asylum.

After finding out Trump's promise of mass deportations included people like his fiancée, who were following the proper legal process and attending all of their court dates, Gannon said he wouldn't vote for Trump again.

CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez told Gannon:

"The administration publicly says that they're going after the worst of the worst, hardened criminals, gang members, rapist, murderers."

Gannon responded:

"That's not true. They've had a 30% decline in criminals and they've had a 300% increase in law-abiding citizens. It's just easy soft pickings. And for that reason, I'm thinking there's a bonus, some kind of quota, whatever. They're picking up 30 to 40 people out of our airport here in Houston a day who are not criminals."

You can watch a clip of Gannon's interview here:

Gannon confirmed Suarez Reyes—like the vast majority of people being abducted, detained, and deported by ICE—had no criminal record. Suarez Reyes was arrested by ICE at Houston's international airport in late July and taken to the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, without a court hearing.

Later, Montoya-Galvez noted:

"You underscored, John, that you voted for the President in the most recent election, I assume."

Gannon, a lifelong Republican, replied:

"Yeah, I wouldn't do that again. Not after this fiasco. This is like the Gestapo. I would never have thought the United States would act this way."

CBS News' Montoya-Galvez asked the Texan:

"And that was going to be my question. Do you regret that vote?"

Without hesitation, Gannon responded:

"I do now. Yes, sir. I don't know what's happened to him. I think he's hit with a little dementia or something."

Montoya-Galvez suggested:

"When you voted for the President, he was promising mass deportations, a crackdown on illegal immigration. Some people may say this is what mass deportations look like."

Gannon asserted:

"Not law-abiding people, you know, let's go after the criminals. They're not. They're not going after the hard guys. That's too difficult. It's easier to pick them up at the airport. You know, it's like shooting fish in a barrel."

Gannon repeatedly stated:

"They're destroying families."

But tearing families apart was a main component of Trump's immigration policy during his first term in office. There was no indication he intended to stop during his second.

People were sympathetic to Suarez Reyes' situation, but had little empathy for the fiancé whose vote sealed her fate.

reply to @CBSNews/X


reply to @CBSNews/X




reply to @CBSNews/X





reply to @CBSNews/X




reply to @CBSNews/X



Gannon told CBS he and Suarez Reyes were booked on a domestic flight from Houston to Las Vegas for a furniture industry convention. Gannon owns more than 1,000 billboards in the United States as well as several businesses in Mexico, including a hotel and a restaurant.

The couple were just leaving the United Airlines lounge when, according to Gannon, "eight officers, ICE agents swarmed Yasmin and detained her, didn't tell us why and wrestled her off into a car." Suarez Reyes' remains in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings.

Asked what he'd say directly to Trump, Gannon replied:

"Go after the criminals. We're all for that. But leave the mom and pops and the kids alone. Man, he's destroying families."

You can watch the full CBS News interview with John Gannon here.

youtu.be

Latest News

Brooke Shields on @grier_henchy's TikTok
Celebrities

Brooke Shields Offers Iconic Clapbacks After Daughter Hops On 'Bully' TikTok Trend To Jokingly Mock Her Gray Hair And Wrinkles

KJ Jacobs reacts after witnessing a car accident unfold during a live traffic report.
Trending

Traffic Reporter Stops Himself Mid-Curse Word After Watching Car Accident In Real Time During Live Report

Joe Lombardo
Donald Trump

Racist Trump Rally Crowd Slammed After Booing Fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Simply Because Of His Name

Kylie Jenner
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner's Birthday Cake Is Going Viral After People Notice Bizarre Detail—And We Have Questions

More from People/donald-trump

Frankie Grande and Ariana Grande
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Frankie Grande Shares His Fierce Support For Sister Ariana Grande After Her Announced Break From Public Life

Last Sunday, a spokesperson for actor and singer-songwriter Ariana Grande announced the artist would be stepping back from public view for a while when her Eternal Sunshine Tour ends on September 1, 2026 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The announcement cited the "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" about her health and physical appearance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Walsh; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Daily Wire; Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress

Right-Wing Podcast Host Ripped After Criticizing AOC's 'Ridiculous' Choice To Freeze Her Eggs In Mind-Numbing Rant

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh was criticized after attacking New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent decision to freeze her eggs instead of having kids at a younger age.

Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her decision in a series of Instagram Stories, saying she had been setting money aside for the procedure for “a very long time." She also spoke about what she sees as a lack of accessible information for women considering egg freezing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

New Photo Of Trump Shows Visible Bruises Up His Arm—And We Have Even More Questions

A new photo of President Donald Trump from a golf tournament over the weekend has sparked more questions and speculation about his health for clearly showing bruises on his arm.

Trump attended the LIV Golf New York tournament at his Trump National Bedminster club in New Jersey, where a photograph by Reuters’ Dennis Schneidler drew attention to visible bruising on the president’s right forearm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Joe Biden
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images

Trump Slammed Over Heartless Mockery Of Joe Biden After Reveal That His Cancer Has Spread

After Hunter Biden revealed that former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has spread and is "very painful," President Donald Trump sparked anger after mocking his predecessor in a post on Truth Social.

Last year, Biden's office announced that the former president had been diagnosed with "aggressive" stage 4 prostate cancer after he "was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms." Biden has provided sporadic updates since.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christopher Lambert
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans Rally Around 'Highlander' Star Christopher Lambert After He Suddenly Collapses At Comic-Con

This past weekend, Highlander star Christopher Lambert appeared at the Steel City Con in Pittsburgh.

While signing autographs, the 69-year-old actor suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness, scaring fans, and an ambulance arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Keep ReadingShow less