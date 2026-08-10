Texas Trump Voter Gets Blunt Reality Check After Claiming He Feels 'Betrayed' Following Venezuelan Fiancée's Deportation

A wealthy Texas businessman who supported cruelty for others is now regretting his choices after finding out the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents don't make exceptions for MAGA minions.

John Gannon told CBS News he voted for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, knowing that his fiancée, Yasmin Suarez Reyes, was a Venezuelan-born Spanish citizen that was currently seeking asylum.

After finding out Trump's promise of mass deportations included people like his fiancée, who were following the proper legal process and attending all of their court dates, Gannon said he wouldn't vote for Trump again.

CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez told Gannon:

"The administration publicly says that they're going after the worst of the worst, hardened criminals, gang members, rapist, murderers."

Gannon responded:

"That's not true. They've had a 30% decline in criminals and they've had a 300% increase in law-abiding citizens. It's just easy soft pickings. And for that reason, I'm thinking there's a bonus, some kind of quota, whatever. They're picking up 30 to 40 people out of our airport here in Houston a day who are not criminals."

You can watch a clip of Gannon's interview here:

Gannon confirmed Suarez Reyes—like the vast majority of people being abducted, detained, and deported by ICE—had no criminal record. Suarez Reyes was arrested by ICE at Houston's international airport in late July and taken to the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, without a court hearing.

Later, Montoya-Galvez noted:

"You underscored, John, that you voted for the President in the most recent election, I assume."

Gannon, a lifelong Republican, replied:

"Yeah, I wouldn't do that again. Not after this fiasco. This is like the Gestapo. I would never have thought the United States would act this way."

CBS News' Montoya-Galvez asked the Texan:

"And that was going to be my question. Do you regret that vote?"

Without hesitation, Gannon responded:

"I do now. Yes, sir. I don't know what's happened to him. I think he's hit with a little dementia or something."

Montoya-Galvez suggested:

"When you voted for the President, he was promising mass deportations, a crackdown on illegal immigration. Some people may say this is what mass deportations look like."

Gannon asserted:

"Not law-abiding people, you know, let's go after the criminals. They're not. They're not going after the hard guys. That's too difficult. It's easier to pick them up at the airport. You know, it's like shooting fish in a barrel."

Gannon repeatedly stated:

"They're destroying families."

But tearing families apart was a main component of Trump's immigration policy during his first term in office. There was no indication he intended to stop during his second.

People were sympathetic to Suarez Reyes' situation, but had little empathy for the fiancé whose vote sealed her fate.

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Gannon told CBS he and Suarez Reyes were booked on a domestic flight from Houston to Las Vegas for a furniture industry convention. Gannon owns more than 1,000 billboards in the United States as well as several businesses in Mexico, including a hotel and a restaurant.

The couple were just leaving the United Airlines lounge when, according to Gannon, "eight officers, ICE agents swarmed Yasmin and detained her, didn't tell us why and wrestled her off into a car." Suarez Reyes' remains in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings.

Asked what he'd say directly to Trump, Gannon replied:

"Go after the criminals. We're all for that. But leave the mom and pops and the kids alone. Man, he's destroying families."

You can watch the full CBS News interview with John Gannon here.