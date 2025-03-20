'Concerned' Trump Supporter Stunned After His Own Wife Was Detained By ICE

Wisconsin native Bradley Bartell voted for President Donald Trump, a decision that has come back to bite him after Camila Muñoz, his Peruvian wife, was detained by ICE as they were returning home from their honeymoon in Puerto Rico.
President Trump ran a campaign that prioritized the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, and though the administration insisted it would target the "worst first," reports have surfaced of individuals with no criminal history being detained by ICE.
Bartell launched a GoFundMe fundraiser after news of his wife’s detention gained attention earlier this week. She was taken into custody last month while the couple was returning from a belated honeymoon in Puerto Rico and has remained in a Louisiana detention center ever since.
On the fundraising page, Bartell explained that beyond attorney fees, he needed financial support to help secure his wife’s release:
"My wife was detained at the end of our belated honeymoon while we were returning through the airport. This money will be used for legal support and the bond money for my wife. Any and all support is deeply appreciated."
"On top of the lawyer fees, I have been informed that the bond could run upwards of 10k. Please do not put yourself out to support us in this matter, but if you have the means and would like to help it would be greatly appreciated."
Muñoz, a Peruvian citizen, initially entered the U.S. on a work-study visa in 2019 but was unable to leave when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel. Her visa eventually expired, but she remained in the country, continued working, and developed a relationship with Bartell.
The couple later married, and Muñoz was in the process of applying for legal permanent residency as the spouse of a U.S. citizen when their trip to Puerto Rico resulted in her detention.
Speaking to Newsweek, Bartell shared:
"It's all been a nightmare really, taking things as they come and moving forward. We have an attorney. The system for getting people through seems to be very inefficient, so it is taking longer than it should."
And despite the fact that his wife is now detained, Bartell still defended his vote for Trump:
"I've received a lot of hateful messages, plenty of people saying we deserve this. And a lot of other insults."
"ICE never really has any information, it seems. The system needs to be revamped for better processes and communication between departments. It has crossed my mind to move to Peru if she gets deported, but it would be very difficult for my son."
"He [Trump] didn't create the system, but he does have an opportunity to improve it. Hopefully, all this attention will bring to light how broken it is."
Many have criticized him as a result.
The Trump administration has made it clear that they're not backing down on their efforts to deport as many people as possible.
Just ask a Homeland Security spokesperson who issued the following statement on behalf of the agency's leader, Kristi Noem:
"Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are once again a nation of laws. We will find, arrest, and deport illegal aliens. We are prioritizing the worst of the worst and aliens with final removal orders."
"Secretary Noem's message is clear: If you come to our country illegally, we will deport you, and you will never return. The safest option for illegal aliens is to self-deport, so they still have the opportunity to return and live the American dream."
Be careful what you wish for.