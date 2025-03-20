Skip to content

JFK's Grandson Is Hilariously Trolling Conservatives Over Trump's Release Of JFK Files

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Concerned' Trump Supporter Stunned After His Own Wife Was Detained By ICE

Bradley Bartell and Camila Muñoz
Go Fund Me

Wisconsin Trump voter Bradley Bartell raised the alarm in an interview with USA Today after his Peruvian wife was detained by ICE as they were returning home from their honeymoon in Puerto Rico.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 20, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Wisconsin native Bradley Bartell voted for President Donald Trump, a decision that has come back to bite him after Camila Muñoz, his Peruvian wife, was detained by ICE as they were returning home from their honeymoon in Puerto Rico.

President Trump ran a campaign that prioritized the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, and though the administration insisted it would target the "worst first," reports have surfaced of individuals with no criminal history being detained by ICE.

Bartell launched a GoFundMe fundraiser after news of his wife’s detention gained attention earlier this week. She was taken into custody last month while the couple was returning from a belated honeymoon in Puerto Rico and has remained in a Louisiana detention center ever since.

On the fundraising page, Bartell explained that beyond attorney fees, he needed financial support to help secure his wife’s release:

"My wife was detained at the end of our belated honeymoon while we were returning through the airport. This money will be used for legal support and the bond money for my wife. Any and all support is deeply appreciated."
"On top of the lawyer fees, I have been informed that the bond could run upwards of 10k. Please do not put yourself out to support us in this matter, but if you have the means and would like to help it would be greatly appreciated."

Muñoz, a Peruvian citizen, initially entered the U.S. on a work-study visa in 2019 but was unable to leave when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel. Her visa eventually expired, but she remained in the country, continued working, and developed a relationship with Bartell.

The couple later married, and Muñoz was in the process of applying for legal permanent residency as the spouse of a U.S. citizen when their trip to Puerto Rico resulted in her detention.

Speaking to Newsweek, Bartell shared:

"It's all been a nightmare really, taking things as they come and moving forward. We have an attorney. The system for getting people through seems to be very inefficient, so it is taking longer than it should."

And despite the fact that his wife is now detained, Bartell still defended his vote for Trump:

"I've received a lot of hateful messages, plenty of people saying we deserve this. And a lot of other insults."
"ICE never really has any information, it seems. The system needs to be revamped for better processes and communication between departments. It has crossed my mind to move to Peru if she gets deported, but it would be very difficult for my son."
"He [Trump] didn't create the system, but he does have an opportunity to improve it. Hopefully, all this attention will bring to light how broken it is."

Many have criticized him as a result.



The Trump administration has made it clear that they're not backing down on their efforts to deport as many people as possible.

Just ask a Homeland Security spokesperson who issued the following statement on behalf of the agency's leader, Kristi Noem:

"Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are once again a nation of laws. We will find, arrest, and deport illegal aliens. We are prioritizing the worst of the worst and aliens with final removal orders."
"Secretary Noem's message is clear: If you come to our country illegally, we will deport you, and you will never return. The safest option for illegal aliens is to self-deport, so they still have the opportunity to return and live the American dream."

Be careful what you wish for.

Latest News

Screenshots from Croissant Woman's TikTok video
Trending

Former Camp Counselor Weirded Out After Getting 'Creepy' Letter From A Camper's Dad

Scott Campbell; Beyoncé
Celebrities

Dad Shares How Beyoncé Randomly Praised His Daughter's 'Crazy Hair' At The Dentist

Screenshot from Kelli Klement's TikTok video; Child stressed out on flight
Trending

Dad Sparks Debate After Leaving Young Son Alone To Sit Between Two Strangers On Flight

More from News/political-news

Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Dragged After Adding Another Mind-Boggling Rule For 'Real Men'

Fox News host Jesse Watters, who is apparently an authority of what it means to be a manly man, gave jazz hands to make a point about how "real men" should or shouldn't wave.

The target of his ridicule was Tim Walz, the enthusiastic Democratic Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate who often greets the public by raising both hands in the air to wave.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of crowd at town hall and Rep. Mike Flood
@MorePerfectUS/X; KETV NewsWatch 7

GOP Rep. Goes Viral For His Response To Crowd Chanting 'Tax The Rich' At Town Hall

Nebraska Republican Representative Mike Flood was criticized following his incredulous response to a crowd that chanted "Tax the rich!" during a town hall meeting.

The Columbus High School auditorium hosted the town hall on Tuesday evening, drawing "nearly 380" attendees, according to local network KETV Omaha. The event was lively, with Flood facing both sharp criticism over Trump administration policies and some appreciation for showing up in person.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Awkward Typo In Elon Musk's Bizarre 'Education Department' Trump Meme Is A Total Self-Own

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked after he celebrated President Donald Trump's executive order to begin to dismantle the Department of Education (DOE) by posting a meme of Trump at the department's grave, only for an awkward misspelling to get all the attention.

Polling indicates that eliminating the Education Department is largely unpopular, with 60% of registered voters opposing the move, according to a Quinnipiac University survey conducted March 6-10. Support stands at 33%, with opposition particularly strong among Democrats—98% oppose it, while just 1% support it.

Keep ReadingShow less
JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Dem Governor Reveals Trump's Bonkers Demand In Exchange For Equipment During COVID

Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker revealed during a speech this week that he clashed with President Donald Trump during the first Trump administration after Trump promised necessary medical equipment during the COVID pandemic on the condition that Pritzker praise him publicly.

Five years ago, the United States was grappling with the initial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country had entered shutdowns that had severe economic consequences, leaving businesses and industries on the brink of collapse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scrabble tiles spelling the word scam
Scam spelled with scrabbles on a wooden table
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

People Break Down How They Realized An Entire Industry Was A Total Scam

We unfortunately live in a world where scams are on the rise.

Thankfully, some of them are pretty easy to detect, such as an automated call from the IRS telling you a warrant is out for your arrest, or an email claiming to be from Amazon or the USPS asking for your credit card information, only to look closer and see the email address is a yahoo account.

Keep ReadingShow less