'Latinas For Trump' Co-Founder Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Calling Out Trump For 'Inhumane' Immigrant Arrests

Florida Republican state Senator Ileana Garcia was criticized after she—the founder of Latinas for Trump—denounced the Trump administration's "inhumane" arrests of immigrants and said that she and other Trump supporters had not "voted for" this, completely ignoring that President Donald Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do.
Garcia spoke out after Florida Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar released a statement expressing that she is “fully aware” of—and “heartbroken” over—the Trump administration’s recent immigration measures. Salazar said these actions have “left thousands exposed to deportation” and threatened “our duty to due process that every democracy must guarantee.”
Garcia, who is just one of the many Cubans who've pledged their support for Trump, expressed strong concern over reported tactics in southern Florida, where immigration officials are said to have made arrests within immigration courts and taken other measures targeting individuals who are otherwise following legal orders.
She wrote the following on X:
"I stand with Congresswoman Salazar. As the state senator who represents her district and the daughter of Cuban refugees, who are now just as American, if not more so than Stephen Miller, I am deeply disappointed by these actions. And I will not stand down."
I want to put myself on record: “This is not what we voted for. I have always supported Trump, [Donald Trump] through thick and thin. However, this is unacceptable and inhumane."
"I understand the importance of deporting criminal aliens, but what we are witnessing are arbitrary measures to hunt down people who are complying with their immigration hearings—in many cases, with credible fear of persecution claims—all driven by a Miller-like desire to satisfy a self-fabricated deportation goal."
"This undermines the sense of fairness and justice that the American people value.”
You can see her post below.
@IleanaGarcia/USA
During his failed 2020 campaign, Trump’s team launched its own official Hispanic outreach coalition and issued multiple cease and desist letters threatening legal action against the Latinos for Trump group, which had supported his successful 2016 run.
The Latinas for Trump organization co-founded by Garcia was affiliated with that group, and both faced significant backlash from critics who argued that Trump’s administration—and especially its harsh immigration policies—would harm the Hispanic community, disproportionately targeting and discriminating against them.
Despite this, Trump's 2024 victory was propelled in part by growing support from Latino and Hispanic voters, particularly in areas once considered Democratic strongholds.
Since returning to office, Trump has moved quickly to tighten border enforcement and expand deportations, including revoking protections for more than 300,000 Venezuelans who had been shielded from removal under the Biden administration. Critics argue the move is evidence of his hostility toward the Hispanic community.
The policy shift appears to be having an immediate impact. According to the 2025 Abriendo Puertas–Opening Doors (AP-OD) and UnidosUS National Latino Family Survey, a majority of Latino parents and primary caregivers (57%) expressed concern that loved ones could face deportation, with 74% of Latino immigrants saying they are “very concerned” about the threat to friends and family.
Trump was very, very clear that this is what he would do—so this is exactly what Garcia voted for, as many pointed out.
ICE agents continue to target Hispanic communities nationwide—so nice work, Ileana.