Skip to content

Reynolds spoofs Doogie Howser

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Latinas For Trump' Co-Founder Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Calling Out Trump For 'Inhumane' Immigrant Arrests

Ileana Garcia; Donald Trump
Colin Hackley for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Florida Republican state Senator Ileana Garcia took to X to denounce the Trump administration's "inhumane" arrests of immigrants, claiming, "This is not what we voted for"—but others beg to differ.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 10, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Florida Republican state Senator Ileana Garcia was criticized after she—the founder of Latinas for Trump—denounced the Trump administration's "inhumane" arrests of immigrants and said that she and other Trump supporters had not "voted for" this, completely ignoring that President Donald Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do.

Garcia spoke out after Florida Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar released a statement expressing that she is “fully aware” of—and “heartbroken” over—the Trump administration’s recent immigration measures. Salazar said these actions have “left thousands exposed to deportation” and threatened “our duty to due process that every democracy must guarantee.”

Garcia, who is just one of the many Cubans who've pledged their support for Trump, expressed strong concern over reported tactics in southern Florida, where immigration officials are said to have made arrests within immigration courts and taken other measures targeting individuals who are otherwise following legal orders.

She wrote the following on X:

"I stand with Congresswoman Salazar. As the state senator who represents her district and the daughter of Cuban refugees, who are now just as American, if not more so than Stephen Miller, I am deeply disappointed by these actions. And I will not stand down."
I want to put myself on record: “This is not what we voted for. I have always supported Trump, [Donald Trump] through thick and thin. However, this is unacceptable and inhumane."
"I understand the importance of deporting criminal aliens, but what we are witnessing are arbitrary measures to hunt down people who are complying with their immigration hearings—in many cases, with credible fear of persecution claims—all driven by a Miller-like desire to satisfy a self-fabricated deportation goal."
"This undermines the sense of fairness and justice that the American people value.”

You can see her post below.

Screenshot of Ileana Garcia's post@IleanaGarcia/USA

During his failed 2020 campaign, Trump’s team launched its own official Hispanic outreach coalition and issued multiple cease and desist letters threatening legal action against the Latinos for Trump group, which had supported his successful 2016 run.

The Latinas for Trump organization co-founded by Garcia was affiliated with that group, and both faced significant backlash from critics who argued that Trump’s administration—and especially its harsh immigration policies—would harm the Hispanic community, disproportionately targeting and discriminating against them.

Despite this, Trump's 2024 victory was propelled in part by growing support from Latino and Hispanic voters, particularly in areas once considered Democratic strongholds.

Since returning to office, Trump has moved quickly to tighten border enforcement and expand deportations, including revoking protections for more than 300,000 Venezuelans who had been shielded from removal under the Biden administration. Critics argue the move is evidence of his hostility toward the Hispanic community.

The policy shift appears to be having an immediate impact. According to the 2025 Abriendo Puertas–Opening Doors (AP-OD) and UnidosUS National Latino Family Survey, a majority of Latino parents and primary caregivers (57%) expressed concern that loved ones could face deportation, with 74% of Latino immigrants saying they are “very concerned” about the threat to friends and family.

Trump was very, very clear that this is what he would do—so this is exactly what Garcia voted for, as many pointed out.



ICE agents continue to target Hispanic communities nationwide—so nice work, Ileana.

Latest News

Screenshots of President Donald Trump and Marcio Rubio tripping on the stairs while boarding Air Force One
Donald Trump

Trump And Rubio Both Stumbled While Climbing Up Stairs Of Air Force One—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

Laura Loomer; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Political News

Far-Right Activist Slammed After Criticizing AOC For Gaining Weight Since Being Elected To Congress

Finneas
Political News

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Slams Cops After Getting Tear-Gassed At Peaceful LA Protest

Screenshot of Gavin Newsom; Tom Homan
Political News

Gavin Newsom Dares Trump And His 'Border Czar' To Arrest Him For 'Impeding' ICE In Fiery Rant

More from News/political-news

Woman covering her face crying
Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

People Share Things An Ex Said That Completely Broke Them

There's nothing quite like being kicked when you're down.

Unless of course it's your ex saying one of the most hurtful things you've ever heard. That hurts more.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Demi Moore
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mark Hamill Recalls Demi Moore's Hilarious Reaction To His Pants Falling Down At BAFTAs

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill was prompted by the show's host to talk about his experience as a presenter at the 78th British Academy Film Awards—the BAFTAs—back in February.

The Star Wars icon was tapped to present the Best Film trophy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan Groff; Keanu Reeves
CBS

Keanu Reeves' Reaction While Being Caressed By Jonathan Groff During Tonys Performance Is An Instant Classic

Listen, basically all of us are in love with Keanu Reeves to one degree or another, right? The bone structure, the easygoing, unproblematic personality, the desire for women his own age—he's a breed of movie star you just kind of don't get anymore!

So naturally, Jonathan Groff couldn't resist getting a bit forward with Reeves at last night's Tony Awards. And fans are loving it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles; Riley Gaines
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; Noam Galai/Getty Images

Simone Biles Rips 'Truly Sick' Riley Gaines As 'Sore Loser' For Going After Trans Athletes

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles criticized former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines for regularly attacking the transgender community for participating in sports instead of promoting inclusivity, calling her "truly sick."

Biles spoke out after Gaines mocked a recent victory by a Minnesota high school softball team—one that has become a focus of conservative media attention in recent days due to the reported inclusion of a transgender girl on the roster.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles; Kylie Jenner
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Simone Biles Hilariously Calls Out Kylie Jenner After Trying On 'XXS' Blazer From Jenner's Clothing Line

Simone Biles was a giant in the gymnasium during her Olympic medal-winning years, regardless of how physically petite she is. So it's no surprise that she has trouble finding clothes that fit the way she wants them to.

The famous former gymnast recently ordered from Kylie Jenner's online clothing line, Khy—taking a chance on the "Faux Leather Oversized Blazer."

Keep ReadingShow less