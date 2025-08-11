Skip to content

Luke Bryan Shows Off His Moonwalk During Concert—Then Stops For Hilariously NSFW Reason

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Owner Of MAGA-Themed 'Trump Burger' Chain Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest

Trump Burger restaurant
Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Roland Beainy, who founded the chain of MAGA restaurants, is facing deportation after overstaying his visa—but he's calling the allegations "not true."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 11, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The co-owner of a Texas chain of MAGA-themed burger restaurants is facing deportation after being arrested by the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to a statement by the agency overseen by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Roland Mehrez Beainy was arrested on May 16 and placed into immigration proceedings.

ICE stated:

"Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States."
"Under the current administration, Ice is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission."
"This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have."

youtu.be

The agency added that the 28-year-old Beainy entered the U.S. as “a non-immigrant visitor” from Lebanon in 2019 and was supposed to leave by February 12, 2024.

Beainy's Trump Burger garnered national attention when the original location in Bellville, Texas, opened in 2020. Filled with MAGA memorabilia and menu items targeting Trump's enemies, the restaurant eventually expanded to other locations.

In addition to his issues with ICE, Beainy is also embroiled in a legal battle with Trump Burger co-owner Iyad Abuelhawa over who owns the business Trump Burger LLC.

The Fayette County Record reported that Beainy applied for legal status after marrying a woman with United States citizenship, but according to documents filed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and sent to the woman in January:

"No lease documents or other evidence show that you and Roland Beainy ever actually lived together during your marriage."

Beainy told the Houston Chronicle:

"Ninety percent of the sh*t [ICE is] saying is not true."

In 2022, Beainy told the Chronicle:

"I would love to have [Trump’s] blessing and have him come by."
"We’re hoping that he… sees the place."
Concepts of thoughts and prayers 🤣

[image or embed]
— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) August 9, 2025 at 6:53 AM

Sympathy levels for Beainy were extremely low.

You've got to be kidding me... I guess he thought he had tamed the beast he was riding. Now it will eat him.
— Watchcat Wrecking Crew🌙 (@thewatchcat.bsky.social) August 9, 2025 at 8:47 AM


Sounds like a Trump, MAGA and Republican move. Point the finger, shout the loudest and pledge loyalty to TURD REICH in hopes you just blend in with the crowd.

[image or embed]
— Lillibet 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇬🇧🇨🇦🇮🇹🇪🇺🇺🇳💙🇺🇦 (@miamisunbunny.bsky.social) August 9, 2025 at 9:07 AM


Alligator Alcatraz and sue him for copyright infringement.
— thedesertcat.bsky.social (@thedesertcat.bsky.social) August 9, 2025 at 9:12 AM


Don't let the door hit you on the way out Trump Burger guy - LOL!

[image or embed]
— vizslamum65.bsky.social (@vizslamum65.bsky.social) August 9, 2025 at 3:12 PM


The restaurant chain was never endorsed by Trump, the White House, or the Trump Organization.

The Fayette County Record reported a cease-and-desist letter was recently sent to the owners telling them to stop using the Trump name and brand.

Latest News

Machine Gun Kelly
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Concern After Revealing He Only Eats 'A Couple Times A Week'

Screenshot of Ed Romaine
Political News

New York Republican Accidentally Describes America's 250th Birthday Festivities With NSFW Phrase

Mariah Carey; Katy Perry
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Just Found Out That Katy Perry Went To Space—And Her Reaction Is Everything

Donald Trump and Tim Cook
Political News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Slammed After Groveling To Trump By Giving Him Custom Golden Gift

More from People/donald-trump

John Leguizamo; Dean Cain
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/Middle East Images via AFP

John Leguizamo Just Brutally Dragged Dean Cain For Joining ICE—And Fans Are Applauding

After actor Dean Cain took to social media to announce he's joined ICE to participate in the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown, fellow actor John Leguizamo made an Instagram video of his own in which he referred to Cain as a "loser."

Cain said in his video last week that he "felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it, so I joined up."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Alex Stein
The Senate of Texas

Right-Wing 'Comedian' Sparks Outrage After Saying Trans Soldiers Should Be Used As 'Suicide Bombers'

Far-right "comedian" Alex Stein sparked considerable outrage after he said transgender soldiers should be used as "suicide bombers" as he testified before the Texas Senate during a hearing about a bathroom bill.

Stein was present to voice his support for Senate Bill 7, which would mandate that people in public schools, prisons, women’s shelters, and other government buildings use facilities corresponding to the sex listed on their birth certificates. Violators could face fines of $5,000 for a first offense and $25,000 for each subsequent violation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem; Screenshot of Kristi Noem on "South Park"
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images; Paramount

Kristi Noem Dragged For Hypocritical Gripe About 'South Park' After They Epically Roast Her

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lashed out at the animated comedy South Park, telling interviewer Glenn Beck that while she didn't watch their latest episode satirizing her, she nonetheless heard of the "lazy" and "petty" jabs at her appearance.

The latest South Park episode mocks Noem's role in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids amid the Trump administration's ongoing immigration raids that have terrorized immigrant families and faced widespread condemnation from human rights groups.

Keep ReadingShow less
A mid-shot of an unidentifiable, older couple walking in the street. The wife's hand holds her husband's arm.
Photo by Jack Finnigan on Unsplash

Mistakes Most People Don't Realize They're Making In Relationships

Love is a strange, strange beast.

We will NEVER fully understand it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photo of a male human body, stripped of flesh. The muscles are exposed. His arms are stretched out, side to side. His mouth is agape.
Photo by Bhautik Patel on Unsplash

People Reveal The Weirdest Thing Their Body Does That They Don't Understand

The body is an extraordinary thing.

It's also a great mystery.

Keep ReadingShow less