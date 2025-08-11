Owner Of MAGA-Themed 'Trump Burger' Chain Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest

The co-owner of a Texas chain of MAGA-themed burger restaurants is facing deportation after being arrested by the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
According to a statement by the agency overseen by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Roland Mehrez Beainy was arrested on May 16 and placed into immigration proceedings.
ICE stated:
"Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States."
"Under the current administration, Ice is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission."
"This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have."
The agency added that the 28-year-old Beainy entered the U.S. as “a non-immigrant visitor” from Lebanon in 2019 and was supposed to leave by February 12, 2024.
Beainy's Trump Burger garnered national attention when the original location in Bellville, Texas, opened in 2020. Filled with MAGA memorabilia and menu items targeting Trump's enemies, the restaurant eventually expanded to other locations.
In addition to his issues with ICE, Beainy is also embroiled in a legal battle with Trump Burger co-owner Iyad Abuelhawa over who owns the business Trump Burger LLC.
The Fayette County Record reported that Beainy applied for legal status after marrying a woman with United States citizenship, but according to documents filed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and sent to the woman in January:
"No lease documents or other evidence show that you and Roland Beainy ever actually lived together during your marriage."
Beainy told the Houston Chronicle:
"Ninety percent of the sh*t [ICE is] saying is not true."
In 2022, Beainy told the Chronicle:
"I would love to have [Trump’s] blessing and have him come by."
"We’re hoping that he… sees the place."
Sympathy levels for Beainy were extremely low.
The restaurant chain was never endorsed by Trump, the White House, or the Trump Organization.
The Fayette County Record reported a cease-and-desist letter was recently sent to the owners telling them to stop using the Trump name and brand.