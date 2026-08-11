Trump Slammed Over Heartless Mockery Of Joe Biden After Reveal That His Cancer Has Spread

After Hunter Biden revealed that former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has spread and is "very painful," President Donald Trump sparked anger after mocking his predecessor in a post on Truth Social.

Last year, Biden's office announced that the former president had been diagnosed with "aggressive" stage 4 prostate cancer after he "was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms." Biden has provided sporadic updates since.

In an interview with BBC News, Hunter Biden said his father's cancer has now "metastasized into his bones and further," adding:

“It’s very painful. It’s very debilitating in many respects, but he’s still out there. He’s still doing his thing. He so believes in this country.”

In response to this news, Trump posted an image of Biden crouching and preparing a shot of golf, writing:

"Biden isn’t even a 100 Handicap.”

A lower handicap means a better golfer while a very high handicap indicates a poor or inexperienced player. A handicap of 100 would be extraordinarily high and far worse than the maximum handicap normally used under modern golf rules.

You can see Trump's post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

It's no surprise Trump would attack Biden like this amid news of the former president's declining health.

This is just another in the long series of attacks from Trump and other members of the far-right who've referred to him as "Sleepy Joe" and deflected any suggestion that Trump shows signs of age-related cognitive decline.

Trump was swiftly called out.





Last year, Trump responded to the news of Biden's diagnosis by recommending to Americans that "if you feel sorry for him, don't feel so sorry, because he's vicious."

Trump insisted that "what he [Biden] did with his political opponent and all of the people that he hurt — he hurt a lot of people, Biden, so I really don't feel sorry for him.”

Trump has long asserted without any evidence that the Biden administration stole the 2020 general election from him. He has continued to push election denial conspiracies in the years since the Capitol riot, the day a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn Biden's decisive electoral victory.