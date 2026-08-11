New Photo Of Trump Shows Visible Bruises Up His Arm—And We Have Even More Questions

A new photo of President Donald Trump from a golf tournament over the weekend has sparked more questions and speculation about his health for clearly showing bruises on his arm.

Trump attended the LIV Golf New York tournament at his Trump National Bedminster club in New Jersey, where a photograph by Reuters’ Dennis Schneidler drew attention to visible bruising on the president’s right forearm.

Bruising had previously been spotted on Trump’s hands, but his frequent preference for long sleeves has made it difficult to determine how far it extends up his arms. His short-sleeved white polo at the golf event provided a clearer view of the discoloration.

Liberal activist Brian Krassenstein suggested Trump is the victim of "elder abuse" because First Lady Melania Trump "is allowing [him] to be president." The bruises are significant enough that he openly wondered if she is "actually physically beating him."

You can see the photo below.

Whatever the reason, the photo is only adding fuel to the fire as questions continue to swirl about Trump's visible physical and cognitive decline.





Several months ago, Trump attracted attention after a close-up shot taken during his State of the Union address of his right hand covered in makeup that failed to obscure the discoloration grossed out social media users.

In January, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she gave a dubious excuse for what happened to Trump after he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a large bruise on his left hand.

The bruise made headlines after it was captured in pictures taken by photographers Chip Somodevilla and Fabrice Coffrini at the charter signing for the newly-formed "Board of Peace." Leavitt told reporters that Trump "hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”

We cannot expect the White House to be transparent about any of this.