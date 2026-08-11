Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious One-Liner After Texas Couple Moves To Wrexham After Being Inspired By His Reality Show

After watching Welcome to Wrexham on Disney+ and visiting Wales seven times in the past two years, Texas couple Jeff and Janice Ivey decided to make the big move from Texas to Wrexham.
The docuseries stars Ryan Reynolds, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney, and the Wrexham soccer team, and it showcased a sense of community that the couple loved. Since Jeff has UK citizenship thanks to Scottish ancestry, the Iveys decided to put it to good use to visit various places in Wales, focusing their time on Wrexham.
Since making the decision, Jeff has moved to Wales and is currently looking for a place for the couple to live, while Janice is still in Texas, waiting for her Visa and trying to sell their stateside home.
The couple is really committed to their plan, according to Jeff:
"We just felt so good about the community aspect of Wrexham."
"It was seeing how welcoming and friendly the people were that really sold us."
"Wrexham is a working-class town. It's got a rich legacy in history. The people and the history remind us of where we grew up."
During their visits, Jeff and Janice started making connections, volunteering at the Wrexham Miners Project and Hope House, the local children's hospice.
They also plan to purchase season tickets for Wrexham.
"We're not here for the club, that's a plus; we're coming for the community."
"But we love Wrexham."
"They can get promoted, relegated, it doesn't matter. That's our club."
Upon seeing news about the couple's journey, Ryan Reynolds joked:
"Thank god they didn't watch Chernobyl."
Some appreciated Ryan Reynolds' joke.
Others rooted for the couple's happiness.
A few admitted that they'd thought about moving somewhere else because of a show, too.
Relocating to another country isn't the right move for everyone, but it seems that Jeff and Janice have found the perfect place to call home. And while they might have discovered it in an unconventional way, it's certainly a great conversation-starter!