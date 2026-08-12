Nancy Mace Gets Blunt Civics Lesson After Claiming Every Muslim Elected Official Is A 'Trojan Horse'

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was called out by CNN anchor Omar Jimenez for her lack of understanding of the First Amendment after she published a series of Islamophobic tweets, including one referring to every Muslim elected official in the country as a "Trojan horse."
Mace's posts came after Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. El-Sayed, a physician who campaigned on expanding healthcare access, strengthening the economy, and ending unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel, became the first progressive to win a statewide primary in a state carried by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. He is set to face former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers in November.
This angered Mace, who published a tweet claiming:
"Every single Muslim holding public office in America is a trojan horse, and a threat to both national security and our republic. We refuse to be silent."
You can see her post below.
A couple of days later she responded with the following to socialist critic Owen Jones, who observed "if she spoke like this about Jewish Americans, she would right be regarded as a loud-and-proud Nazi":
"If not wanting to be blown up, stabbed, or rammed by a car by a radical Islamist in the United States of America makes us Islamophobes, then so be it."
You can see her post below.
She was quickly condemned for her rhetoric and her hypocrisy:
Mace later appeared on CNN, where she was confronted by Jimenez over her tweets after he read them to her verbatim, remarking:
"I grew up in a Christian household. I grew up in the South. Islam is not my religion but I have Muslim friends and if that is how they worship, even if I don't want to hear it, that is their right."
Mace replied:
"In a mosque or in the privacy of their own home, not on the streets of America. I think we're speaking a very good vibe here. We shouldn't have that kind of thing going on, and if you look at parades that are happening, I look at the women who are covered head to toe with little slits for their eyes."
"As a woman, that's scary to me."
When Jimenez pointed out "that's not being forced on you," Mace cut him off with an aside that "a six-year-old girl doesn't get a say on whether she wears a hijab or not."
But he added that "the First Amendment is pretty clear" and pointed as well to Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution:
"The First Amendment is pretty clear on freedom of religion. Article 6 also [says] "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office."
When Mace insisted that the United States "has Christian foundations as a nation" and suggested Muslims should "go back" to their home countries, Jimenez replied:
"That's your opinion. The First Amendment disagrees that it needs to stay that. If someone wants to express their religion, it's right there, number one in terms of the Constitution. ... America has a long history of expressing cultures from various countries."
"You know that. We have seen that play out in generations of immigration."
Before cutting her off for good, Jimenez once again stressed "that is your opinion, Congresswoman," when Mace said the U.S. should "ban all immigrants from those countries."
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Mace was actively undermining the First Amendment with her remarks, and she was harshly criticized in response.
Mace really needs to brush up on the Constitution—but considering she is now attacking Muslims with the same energy she typically reserves for transgender people, don't hold your breath.