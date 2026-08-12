Nancy Mace Gets Blunt Civics Lesson After Claiming Every Muslim Elected Official Is A 'Trojan Horse'

Quite fittingly in the second film, while Mia is on a journey to find love, her grandmother is unexpectedly led down a path of finding new love herself, and the film ends with her being married, happily in love, and ready to pass the throne to her granddaughter, making it the perfect close to a duology for most fans.

And when she was offered a role in Princess Diaries 3, Andrews politely turned it down, claiming that time of her life had passed.

She explained to InStyle:

"I think I probably passed… I think I’m retired, really, would be about the best description for that."

"The film’s creative team asked me all last year if I would be keen to do it."

"It was very, very hard to say ‘no,’ but I did, because I thought I had a wonderful ride, and this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn’t need Granny going in there at my age.”

At this time her life, Andrews is focusing on writing books and recording podcasts, like Jane Austen Stories on Spotify, and voiceover roles, like in Bridgerton and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

When the news broke on X, users could not accept it.





















But Redditors in the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit were far more understanding.

"She’s 90 years old. If she doesn’t want to leave the house, she can stay in her pajamas and be pampered like she dang well deserves." -sweetangeldivine

"She gave us two of the best classic films of all time, 'Mary Poppins' and 'The Sound of Music'. She earned dame-dom from that alone." -dorothea63

"'Princess Diaries 2' ended with her character married, retired, and happy. I think it’s okay to leave it there." -LetshearitforNY

"Totally understandable, but a little sad. I adore both the 'Princess Diaries' franchise and Julie Andrews."

"It would be lovely if they could include her in some small way that's less contrived than Samantha's 'appearance' in 'And Just Like That.'" -Sage_Planter

"I think they could have her character write Mia a letter, and have Julie do the voiceover when she reads it; it would be a nice touch that would fit with the kind of work she still does."

"(Ideally, from somewhere where she and the bodyguard guy are living it up in their retirement and not an 'Oops, I’m dead. This is for you to read after I'm gone' way.)"

"Actually, now that I think about it, it would be a lovely tie-in with the letter Mia received from her father in the first movie. Just Julie Andrews sipping cocktails on a beach somewhere, living it up with her husband while the new Queen of Genovia does her thing." -foxscribbles

"I absolutely love that she is getting the time to just be; she deserves it. That said, I feel that’s a sign to not do the movie. She was iconic in it." -Ok-Stress-3570

"If Julie Andrews won’t return, PLEASE do not make the movie. The first and second were perfect; let’s not tarnish their legacy with an underwhelming, unnecessary third movie." -rhymeswithwitchy

"The thing is, I don't think we really even need a PD3. The second one ended beautifully, and it feels like the story has concluded in a way that makes sense. I don't see why a sequel is even being considered. Plus, I like the memories I have of her now, not what I might have after this film." -WelderAggravating896

"Shout out to Jane Austen Stories on Spotify where she has narrated 'Pride and Prejudice' and 'Emma' so far. I'd rather listen to projects like this than watch a sequel I would have hoped YEARS ago that she would be in." -Gaslitink

"This Queen is well overdue for rest!"

"I love her so much. Shes given us such beautiful work to rewatch. Even if musicals aren't your speed, 'The Princess Diaries' 1 and 2 are lovely, her voiceovers in 'Bridgerton' are great, and her part in 'Shrek' was a hoot." -TheBearQuad





Though some fans might like to see a third film to see Anne Hathaway actively in the role of Queen of Genovia, most believe that the second film left the story in a sweet place as a duology, rather than setting up for a trilogy.

Andrews was a huge part of the success of the first two films, as Anne Hathaway was much earlier in her career and still making a name for herself. For some fans, a third movie without Andrews feels like a dishonor to the story's memory.