Jesse Watters' Fox News Cohosts Call Out His 'Creepy' Rant About 'High-Value Man' Stephen Miller

Fox News personality Jesse Watters weirded out his own co-hosts after he claimed that New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez secretly wants to sleep with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller after she "short-shamed" him.

In an Instagram livestream earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez said “one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them." She called Miller "a clown" and suggested he—the architect of President Donald Trump's immigration policies—takes out his anger on others because he's "like, 4 feet 10 inches."

While discussing Ocasio-Cortez's remarks on The Five, Watters defended Miller, whom he referred to as "a policy savant":

"He is a policy savant. This man is confident. He battles CNN with grace and with class and he provides wise counsel to the president of the United States."

"This is what AOC doesn't get about men. Miller is a high-value man because he has power and influence, because he has vision and he’s on a mission to save this republic and protect Western civilization. He speaks with confidence and flair and he’s unafraid of anything.”

"AOC may have someone taller like [California Governor Gavin Newsom] or someone with more distinguished characteristics like Adam Schiff, the senator, or someone with more wealth like Soros the younger. But those men are not brave men. Those men did not protect the country when the country needed it."

"We had tests throughout the last few years—tests on crime, tests on COVID, tests with immigration—and all of the men that AOC seems to value, they all failed the test and they failed it miserably."

“Men who are high-value men like Stephen Miller, take risks. They’re brave. They’re unafraid. They’re confident, and they’re on a mission, and they have younger wives with beautiful children. I think I just gave him like a dating recommendation.”

When one co-host said his rant was "pretty creepy," Watters laughed and said:

"I love Stephen Miller."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

When asked by his colleague Dana Perino if he thinks "MAGA men are insulted by AOC," Watters responded:

"I think AOC wants to sleep with Stephen Miller. It's so obvious. I’m sorry, you can’t have him. Miller is the best."

"I know him well, socially, and the man is not overcompensating, Dana. I know when people are overcompensating. I know people at this table who are overcompensating. That person is me."

You can hear his remarks in the video below.

Watters was mocked for his weird remarks.





Watters has made clear he is pretty much obsessed with what "real men" do and has made a fool of himself on the air while ranting about it.

Over the summer, he quoted the late poet and essayist Maya Angelou while praising Senate Majority Leader John Thune's "jacked" body after seeing him at the gym. Oddly, Watters claimed Thune's appearance is proof Democrats need to work out more to "become men."

Meanwhile, Miller, who was recently called out in a social media post by a relative who referred to him as "the face of evil," was made to watch Ocasio-Cortez's remarks about him during an awkward live segment featuring him and Fox News host Laura Ingraham.