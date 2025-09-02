Fox News Hosts Slammed After Gushing Over Melania While Rating Former First Ladies' Attractiveness

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Brian Kilmeade were criticized after going on a bizarre tangent rating the attractiveness of other former first ladies while discussing the possibility of Vanity Fair putting First Lady Melania Trump on their cover.
The topic came up after the fashion magazine's new global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, floated the possibility of putting Trump on the cover, which led to angry pushback from Vanity Fair staffers.
The two men openly praised Mrs. Trump, commenting on her physical beauty as well as her taste in fashion to pit her against the other women they brought up.
Noting that former first ladies Jill Biden and Michelle Obama had both appeared on the magazine cover, Watters asked:
“Do you think those two women are prettier than Melania Trump? Do you think they’re prettier? Is it not about pretty?"
"Is it about fashion? Because Melania’s also more fashionable.”
Kilmeade, referring to the current first lady, said:
“Right. She’s the most attractive first lady ever, let’s be honest."
Oddly, he then said:
“I have not seen Martha Washington. I have not seen her.”
Watters asked, “She’s not your type?” after Kilmeade remarked on the difficulty of judging “portraits instead of pictures.” Then Watters asked for Kilmeade's thoughts on Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, which prompted Kilmeade to ask him what his point was.
A seemingly incredulous Watters replied:
"What's my point? What's your point?"
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
The exchange was weird as could be and people were immediately critical of it.
If Page Six is to be believed, the First Lady reportedly “laughed” at Vanity Fair’s offer of a cover when Guiducci made the overture this summer. Vanity Fair staff threatened to quit when they learned of it this week.