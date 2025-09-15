Skip to content

Trump Adviser Gets Epic Reminder After Claiming The Left Went After Him Like They Did Charlie Kirk

Fox News Host Apologizes After His Suggestion That Homeless People Be Euthanized Sparks Outrage

Screenshot of Brian Kilmeade
Fox News

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade apologized on Sunday for his "callous" suggestion that homeless people with mental health issues get "involuntary lethal injection" after the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train in North Carolina.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 15, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade was criticized for suggesting that homeless people with mental health issues get "involuntary lethal injection" after the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train in North Carolina—and was swiftly condemned for an insincere apology several days after the fact as many are calling for Fox News to terminate his contract.

Zarutska was stabbed to death at the East/West Boulevard station on the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte last month; her killer, a homeless man with a history of mental health issues, has since been charged with first-degree murder.

During a discussion with co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones about the killing, Jones claimed that since many homeless and mentally ill individuals refuse assistance, they should be jailed.

At that point, Kilmeade said:

“Or, uh, involuntary lethal injection. Or something. Just kill ’em.”

You can hear his remarks in the video below.

The backlash was immediate.


Kilmeade later posted the following video apology to his official X account:

"In the morning we were discussing the murder of Irina Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, [and] how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again."
"During that discussion I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I'm obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve empathy and compassion."

You can hear his apology in the video below.

But Kilmeade's words rang hollow and many swiftly condemned his actions.


President Donald Trump has used Zarutska's murder to justify his ongoing nationwide crime crackdown.

In remarks last week, he referred to her killer as "a madman" and "a lunatic" and said that "when you have horrible killings, you have to take horrible actions."

The White House later published a video of Trump calling Zarutska's killer a "deranged monster" and adding that "the people of our country need to insist on protection, safety, LAW & ORDER." He also claimed liberal cities like Chicago are making crime around the country worse—a statement at odds with existing data.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also stuck to the script by blaming "Democrat politicians, liberal judges, and weak prosecutors" for Zarutska's murder, echoing similar statements she's made in defense of the president's plans to send troops into liberal cities.

JD Vance; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Vance Claims Kirk Never Insulted Black Women's 'Brain Processing Power'—And Here Come The Receipts

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Swiftly Fact-Checked After Making Bonkers Claim About How Many Americans Died From Drugs Last Year

A woman's hand hold up a pink paper constructed heart that is on fire.
Trending

People Reveal The Pettiest Reasons They Stopped Hooking Up With Someone

Owen Cooper made history as the youngest Emmy winner, with a golden "Lucky Duck" gift from his idol Jake Gyllenhaal.
Celebrities

Jake Gyllenhaal Surprises Fan

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump Brutally Dragged After Making A Hilariously Stunning Admission About 'Smart People'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, while speaking Sunday in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, said he is not liked by "smart people."

Addressing a small group at his New Jersey property where he spent the weekend, the POTUS said:

Keep ReadingShow less
A TikToker's "husband-packed lunch" of cookies, stale snacks, leftovers, and dog food has gone viral.
@kaitlynnjb/TikTok

Teacher's Lunch Sparks Debate

Cookies, pretzels, an apple, leftover Chipotle… and dog food. That’s what TikToker @kaitlynnjb revealed her husband “lovingly” packed when she forgot her lunch at home because nothing says romance like pairing Milano cookies with Kibbles ’n Bits.

And no, folks, the TikToker is not a golden retriever; she’s a teacher who thought she was sharing a lighthearted story-time about her husband’s “lunch delivery.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A split screen of Austin Calo from a TikTok Video.
Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients
@austincalo/TikTok

Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients

It's safe to say that Generation Z, those born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, have lived through a fairly tumultuous time in this world.

Indeed, with the global pandemic coming right as most of them were reaching their most formative years, studies have even shown that "Gen Z-ers," those aged 13–28, are currently the unhappiest generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Reynolds; Charlie Kirk
Al Drago/Getty Images; Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

MAGA Furious After Iowa Official Refuses Governor's Order To Fly Flags At Half-Staff For Charlie Kirk

Iowa City official Jon Green, chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, has declined to comply with Governor Kim Reynolds' order that flags be flown at half-staff following the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, stressing that he will not honor a man “who did so much to harm not only the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic.”

Green sent an email to other officials and department heads in which he asked “that we keep all victims of gun violence, including the slain Colorado students, at front of mind as we serve," referring to students who were shot at a Colorado high school the same day that Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosie O'Donnell; Ellen DeGeneres
Neil Mockford/WireImage; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals The Public And 'Most Painful' Way Ellen DeGeneres Ended Their Friendship

Perhaps no star has had a fall from grace quite like the one that came for Ellen DeGeneres.

After rising to a household name in the '90s she was blackballed for coming out as gay on her sitcom.

Keep ReadingShow less