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David Beckham Hilariously Addresses Victoria Beckham's Now-Viral Blank Expression During World Cup Game

David Beckham; Victoria Beckham
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images; Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The soccer superstar poked fun at his wife after an image of her blank expression as he jumped out of his seat to celebrate a World Cup game, and people are obsessed.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 14, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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We don't all like the same things, and that's just an understandable part of being different people with different passions. But we stray into a little bit of a gray area when two people are married and don't share common interests.

Enter Victoria Beckham, who married highly-awarded soccer star David Beckham, despite having no love for soccer.

She even stated years ago:

"I never enjoyed watching football."

Despite attending games with her husband, Victoria does not try to hide her apathy for the sport, either dispassionately frowning at the field, focusing on conversations outside the game, or staring off into space.

Her lack of passion for the game was made very obvious this week when the Beckhams attended the World Cup to see England compete against Norway.

When England scored the winning goal, Beckham's section exploded with excitement, most people shooting to their feet in applause. The rest of the individuals watched with obvious excitement while remaining seated.

That's all except for Victoria Beckham, who even while wearing sunglasses, was obviously uninterested in the win.

After photos started circulating of Victoria's vacant expression, viewers were critical of her support of her husband's obvious love of the game.








With so many concerned responses pouring in, David Beckham chimed in, reassuring everyone that his wife enjoyed herself.

"She was celebrating inside, I promise."
"Her reactions were slightly slower than mine."

It's totally fine for a couple to have different interests, but when the husband is David Beckham, who had a 20-year career of impressive accomplishments and placements on elite teams, it's understandable that people would expect him to have someone by his side with a mutual love of the game.

However, since David Beckham himself plays it cool when it comes to his wife's reactions to the game, fans can probably focus a little less on Victoria's facial expression and a lot more on what's happening on the field.

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