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Dr. Oz Roasted After Posting 'Bizarre' MAHA Workout Video About The Proper Form For Squats With Toilet Seat Analogy

Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks ahead of U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the 128th Air Refueling Wing Hangar.
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Dr. Mehmet Oz took to social media to post a video about proper squat form before promptly losing his balance, and critics were quick to roast him for it.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 13, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Dr. Mehmet Oz has joined the growing list of Trump administration officials who seem determined to turn social media into a government-sponsored fitness influencer convention.

Case in point, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator, 66, shared a video Saturday in which he demonstrated his squat technique while offering a "pro-tip" to his 3.3 million followers on X. To illustrate proper form, Oz encouraged viewers to imagine sitting down on a toilet seat.

Oz opened the demonstration with a fitness lesson that would have made Richard Simmons raise an eyebrow:

"Super simple: it's called a squat. You've all heard of it.”

The video, which appeared to have been filmed in Oz's backyard with a white picket fence visible in the background, quickly turned into a lesson on proper form. According to Oz, the key was avoiding the common mistake of leaning too far forward during the movement.

The TV doctor explained his potty-seat analogy to illustrate the movement:

"But you've got to do squats the right way: don't lean forward. You want to sit back like your bottom is about to touch the toilet seat.”

Moments later, the demonstration took an unexpected turn.

As Oz rose back to a standing position, he appeared to lose his balance. His weight shifted backward, causing him to flail his arms and take several quick steps before regaining control.

After recovering from the wobble, Oz brushed it off and encouraged viewers to stick with it, assuring them that "Practice it. It will come natural." He then moved on to a discussion of cardiovascular health, using a children's slide as a prop.

Check out the post here:

Oz went on to argue that brisk walking could help keep arteries flexible as people age. He later demonstrated pull-ups on a set of monkey bars without any apparent issues.

Still, it wasn't the fitness advice that attracted the most attention online:












The viral moment is unlikely to do much to soften criticism of Oz, who has remained a controversial figure since taking over the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Critics have questioned both his qualifications to oversee one of the federal government's largest healthcare agencies and several of the administration's healthcare priorities.

And Oz is not the only administration official documenting his workouts online. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the movement's most visible advocates, has become particularly known for his social media fitness posts.

Over the years, Kennedy has shared videos of himself performing pull-ups and push-ups in blue jeans, jumping from a helicopter into the Pacific Ocean alongside Navy SEALs, and participating in a widely mocked workout video with Kid Rock that ended with the pair sitting shirtless in a hot tub while drinking whole milk.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has similarly posted videos of himself exercising alongside service members, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joined Kennedy for a pull-up competition at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

You can watch the awkward bro-off below:


Still, among the administration's ever-expanding library of workout videos, Oz's may be the only one that accidentally included a live demonstration of what happens when the squat doesn't go quite as planned.

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