Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Reacts To White House Spokesman Directly Commenting On Her Trump Joke

The Trump White House is basically never doing anything except publicly crashing out about anyone they perceive as too liberal.

So when Tiffany Haddish made a joke on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about how bad at his job Trump is, the Administration had no choice but to prove it by taking time to snipe back.

Which they also did a bad job at, of course, setting Haddish up for a perfect and hilarious response.

It all started when Haddish, who's been filling in for Kimmel, joked that "everything Trump touches dies" after his attempts to meddle in the FIFA World Cup on the USA team's behalf didn't prevent them from losing.

And after the White House got their feelings hurt and lashed out, Haddish cooked them alive on TV the next night.

Haddish had already had the upper hand to begin with. Citing the lost match against Belgium, Haddish explained the outcome of Trump's deadly touch and laid into some of his biggest fans in the process.

"...I guess [that]s why his tiny hands are all f***ed up."

"Or maybe that’s from grabbing Nicki [Minaj]’s barbz by the [p***y].”

Given that all our doddering old President does is sit up all night screaming at the TV, we can assume he saw it and wasn't happy, prompting Ingle's dismissing "who the hell is Tiffany Haddish?" remark.

Which is pretty rich coming from a guy who's name many people probably haven't ever heard until right now.

In any case, Haddish was more than happy and equipped to put him in place.

"Who am I? Huh? Huh? I’m the b*tch you walk past to get to your coach seat, motherf***er!”

"Who am I? Who am I? I’m a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, that’s who I am.”

- YouTube youtu.be

And she didn't stop there, quickly going right for Ingle's neck.

“Who am I? Who the f*** is Davis Ingle, huh? Who is that?"

"Is that a new character on Little House on the Prairie? But your a*s is in the White House? You’re in the wrong house!”

She finished by saying that it was exciting to hear that "the White House is mad at me" because it means she's truly arrived at a mark of distinction. Being the subject of a Donald Trump temper tantrum is quite an accomplishment!

On social media, people absolutely loved Haddish's perfect takedown of our sensitive little snowflake President's sensitive little snowflake minion.













@fryer.michelle/Instagram

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it's not exactly a mystery why Haddish won this round—aside from the fact that she's a comedian and the other people in question are clowns, at best.

Trump's humiliating spectacle of trying to cheat at the World Cup really did blow up in his face and embarrass the country on the world stage.

The uproar began when Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to tell him to reconsider the July 1 red card he gave to U.S. star forward Folarin Balogun, which resulted in his suspension for the next World cup match against Belgium.

Balogun's red card and suspension were subsequently reversed on July 5, allowing him to play against Belgium on July 6—during which the U.S. were shellacked in a 4-1 loss.

Both men have denied any untoward conduct. Trump hilariously told reporters July 6:

"All I did, I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul."

"I saw the play, and I'm a person that loves sports and who was a good athlete... And that wasn't a foul."

Ah yes, noted athlete Donald John Trump. Whatever you say, old man.

For his part, Infantino insisted Trump's phone call had no impact on his decisions, which should settle the matter for all of Trump's preternaturally gullible fans.

For the rest of us, Haddish's explanation is much more plausible!