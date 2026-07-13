Skip to content

Hunter Biden Asks Blunt Question About Trump's Unpresidential Behavior—And We're Nodding Hard

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Reacts To White House Spokesman Directly Commenting On Her Trump Joke

Tiffany Haddish
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While filling in as host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Haddish embraced White House spokesperson Davis Ingle's dismissive response to one of her on-air jokes and turned the moment into a gleeful clapback: "You’re in the wrong house!”

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 13, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

The Trump White House is basically never doing anything except publicly crashing out about anyone they perceive as too liberal.

So when Tiffany Haddish made a joke on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about how bad at his job Trump is, the Administration had no choice but to prove it by taking time to snipe back.

Which they also did a bad job at, of course, setting Haddish up for a perfect and hilarious response.

It all started when Haddish, who's been filling in for Kimmel, joked that "everything Trump touches dies" after his attempts to meddle in the FIFA World Cup on the USA team's behalf didn't prevent them from losing.

And after the White House got their feelings hurt and lashed out, Haddish cooked them alive on TV the next night.

Haddish had already had the upper hand to begin with. Citing the lost match against Belgium, Haddish explained the outcome of Trump's deadly touch and laid into some of his biggest fans in the process.

"...I guess [that]s why his tiny hands are all f***ed up."
"Or maybe that’s from grabbing Nicki [Minaj]’s barbz by the [p***y].”

Given that all our doddering old President does is sit up all night screaming at the TV, we can assume he saw it and wasn't happy, prompting Ingle's dismissing "who the hell is Tiffany Haddish?" remark.

Which is pretty rich coming from a guy who's name many people probably haven't ever heard until right now.

In any case, Haddish was more than happy and equipped to put him in place.

"Who am I? Huh? Huh? I’m the b*tch you walk past to get to your coach seat, motherf***er!”
"Who am I? Who am I? I’m a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, that’s who I am.”

- YouTubeyoutu.be

And she didn't stop there, quickly going right for Ingle's neck.

“Who am I? Who the f*** is Davis Ingle, huh? Who is that?"
"Is that a new character on Little House on the Prairie? But your a*s is in the White House? You’re in the wrong house!”

She finished by saying that it was exciting to hear that "the White House is mad at me" because it means she's truly arrived at a mark of distinction. Being the subject of a Donald Trump temper tantrum is quite an accomplishment!

On social media, people absolutely loved Haddish's perfect takedown of our sensitive little snowflake President's sensitive little snowflake minion.




@fryer.michelle/Instagram

@leslied348/Instagram

@alexander.siu/Instagram

it's not exactly a mystery why Haddish won this round—aside from the fact that she's a comedian and the other people in question are clowns, at best.

Trump's humiliating spectacle of trying to cheat at the World Cup really did blow up in his face and embarrass the country on the world stage.

The uproar began when Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to tell him to reconsider the July 1 red card he gave to U.S. star forward Folarin Balogun, which resulted in his suspension for the next World cup match against Belgium.

Balogun's red card and suspension were subsequently reversed on July 5, allowing him to play against Belgium on July 6—during which the U.S. were shellacked in a 4-1 loss.

Both men have denied any untoward conduct. Trump hilariously told reporters July 6:

"All I did, I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul."
"I saw the play, and I'm a person that loves sports and who was a good athlete... And that wasn't a foul."

Ah yes, noted athlete Donald John Trump. Whatever you say, old man.

For his part, Infantino insisted Trump's phone call had no impact on his decisions, which should settle the matter for all of Trump's preternaturally gullible fans.

For the rest of us, Haddish's explanation is much more plausible!

Latest News

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

White House Sparks Backlash With Cringey New 'Daddy's Home' Post About Trump On Social Media

Marsha Blackburn
Trending

GOP Senator Dragged Over 'Blatantly Racist' Anti-China Campaign Ad Where She Smashes Fortune Cookies

Elon Musk Tries To Troll Historian Tom Holland Over 'The Odyssey'—And It Backfires Spectacularly
Celebrities

Elon Musk Tries To Troll Historian Tom Holland Over 'The Odyssey'—And It Backfires Spectacularly

Erling Haaland; Emma Kate Willman
Celebrities

Influencer Hilariously Responds After The Internet Decides She Looks Exactly Like Male Norwegian Soccer Player

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Paesan's Pizza owner
@paesanspizza/TikTok

New York Pizza Shop Owner Dragged After Saying Teenagers Don't Need 'Livable Wages'

The owner of Paesan's Pizza in Albany, New York has sparked backlash online after saying in a social media post that low-level workers don't deserve to be paid fairly.

In a TikTok, Frank, the owner, had an employee ask him for his two cents on "liberal wages"—whatever those are—for basic, entry-level jobs, like working in his pizzeria.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Duffy; Pete Buttigieg
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Uber; Janie Osborne/Getty Images

Sean Duffy Dragged After Failed Attempt To Mock Joe Biden And Pete Buttigieg Over 'DEI Bike Lanes'

Still desperate to be liked, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's unpopular Transportation Secretary, MTV Real World: Boston party boy Sean Duffy, posted yet another attack against his far more respected predecessor Pete Buttigieg.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration famously proposed and passed, with the assistance of a Democrat-controlled Congress, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021, something Trump promised to do throughout his first term, but never accomplished.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicolle Wallace; Marco Rubio and Donald Trump
MS NOW; Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nicolle Wallace Offers Hilariously Brutal Suggestion For 'Addled' Trump Amid 'Bizarre' NATO Press Conferences

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has been participating in the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, since Tuesday afternoon, but the visit has been anything but successful for the embattled POTUS.

Trump's appearances before the international press on hand for the summit have been rife with gaffes that have the domestic and international communities both amused and concerned over the 80-year-old's continued cognitive decline.

Keep ReadingShow less
Catherine Zeta-Jones; Bonnie Tyler
Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Christian Augustin/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones Pens Touching Tribute To Singer Bonnie Tyler After Death—And Fans Are Emotional

Bonnie Tyler, singer of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero," died on July 8, 2026, just a month after her 78th birthday.

She was in a hospital in Portugal, and she died unexpectedly from the illness she was being treated for.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rasmus Svaneborg; Mark Rutte
@atrupar/X; Altan Gocher / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Reporter Puts NATO Secretary General On The Spot With Brutal 'Self-Respect' Question About Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte found himself on the spot after Danish reporter Rasmus Svaneborg questioned whether sitting silently beside President Donald Trump as he discusses "conquering" Greenland and criticizing allies has impacted his "self-respect."

Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, has been forced to manage Trump's repeated criticism of NATO while contending with his public insistence that the United States should acquire Greenland from Denmark.

Keep ReadingShow less