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White House's Post About Going Back To The Moon To 'Stay' Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump's White House shared a post on X about their goal of bringing Americans back to the Moon and making sure they "stay"—and the mockery was swift.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 26, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The White House was widely mocked online after sharing a post on X about their goal of bringing Americans back to the Moon and making sure they "stay," a declaration that prompted many to suggest the Trump administration should stay there while they're at it.

It all started when NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman wrote the following on X:

"To return Americans to the Moon, NASA is shifting to an iterative, execution-focused approach – just as we did during Apollo. We are standardizing rocket architecture, embedding NASA expertise across industry, and increasing launch cadence to support sustained lunar operations."
"We are sending a demand signal for crewed missions beyond Artemis V, with at least two providers capable of bringing astronauts to the surface every 6 months. The goal is not just to reach the Moon, but to stay. America will never give up the Moon again.”

You can see his post below.

Isaacman’s post came as NASA officials unveiled plans to speed up lunar missions, including testing nuclear-powered spacecraft in space and outlining upcoming scientific projects aimed at maintaining the United States’ lead in the emerging race to the Moon. The agency said the shift is intended to align its work with the U.S. National Space Policy.

Released last December, the policy directs NASA to return astronauts to the Moon, reshape the nation’s role in commercial space operations and maintain global leadership in space exploration. On Tuesday, NASA detailed a phased strategy to build a permanent lunar base.

The White House shared the following response to Isaacman's post accompanied by a graphic reiterating that "America will never give up the moon again":

"The goal is not just to reach the Moon, but to stay."

You can see their post and the graphic below.


White House graphic about America "never giving up" on the moon @WhiteHouse/X

Which prompted many to suggest the same thing—maybe the best way for the White House to not "give up" the moon would be if its officials stayed there and never came back.


The Trump administration hopes astronauts will eventually be sent to support a continuous human presence, shifting from short missions to a permanent base on the moon.

To support the effort, NASA has already signed partnership agreements with Italy and Canada and expects additional contributions in areas such as habitation, surface mobility and logistics. A December executive order calls for a permanent lunar outpost by 2030 that could support sustained operations on the Moon and help prepare for future missions to Mars.

As part of the shift, NASA is pausing plans for the Gateway space station to prioritize development of the lunar base. Gateway, previously targeted for a 2027 launch, had been designed as an orbital hub for astronauts, research and cargo supporting longer missions to the Moon and eventually Mars.

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