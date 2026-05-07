Queer Couple Has The Internet Cackling With Their Hilarious 'We Are Breaking Up' Photoshoot

Not all relationships are meant to last forever, but that doesn't mean that they have to end badly. In fact, some of the healthiest relationships end on just as amicable of terms as how they started!

Tenia and Chris, a queer couple based in Columbia, South Carolina, had been together for about five years, and while they still have a lot of love for each other, they knew that they wanted different things and needed to go down different paths.

Instead of arguments and heartbreak, the pair decided to end-cap the moment with a special (and hilarious) photoshoot, showing them together one last time.

Tenia, who goes by @its_coco_cake on Instagram, posted a collection of photos from the shoot, stating:

"The relationship has ended, but the jokes will never!"

"We are returning each other back to the streets, respectfully..."

You can see the post here.

@its_coco_cake/Instagram

Fellow Instagrammers applauded the photoshoot, seeing this as a much healthier approach to going their separate ways.

@its_coco_cake/Instagram

@its_coco_cake/Instagram

@its_coco_cake/Instagram

Chris, who goes by @tatdat_azz on Instagram, posted the same caption on Threads, with a slightly different selection of photos, where it garnered more than 11,000 likes in the first few hours.

You can see the post here:

Fellow Threads users praised the two for staying respectful of each other and their former relationship.

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

@tatdat_azz/Threads

Chris later shared that they didn't expect such a widespread reaction or so much support of the photoshoot, but it felt like a meaningful milestone for their relationship with Tenia.

"I'm actually shocked at the feedback online. So many people are sharing and liking the story, and it's our true story."

"We realized we weren't really happy just going with the routine instead. We are on two different journeys but have the most respect and love for each other."

Though Chris and Tenia found themselves on two different paths, instead of forcing those paths to converge or growing resentful that their futures would look different without the other, the pair did the healthiest thing they could: they parted ways peacefully and respectfully, and they celebrated what they had together instead of mourning what they wouldn't.

Just because a relationship ends doesn't mean it wasn't special or real. We're better off remembering it.