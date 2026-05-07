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Guy Films As Couple Delays Flight By An Hour After They Refused To Sit Apart From Each Other

Screenshots from @archerhayesofficial's TikTok video
@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

TikToker Archer Hayes filmed his annoyed reaction as his recent flight from Tampa to Los Angeles was delayed by an hour because a man insisted on sitting next to his fiancée.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 07, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

TikToker Archer Hayes was ready to fly incognito with a baseball cap pulled down low, sunglasses, and his hoodie pulled up and tied around his face, ready to relax in the window seat.

Instead, Hayes recorded an entitled couple who delayed the flight by more than an hour—all because they were not seated together.

In the first video, Hayes held his phone in his lap while a man complained in the background, arguing with a flight attendant. The man apparently was not seated next to his fiancée and refused to sit down until he was next to her.

The man even tried other tactics, like telling other passengers to trade seats or taking the currently empty seat next to his fiancée, making the assumption that it would remain empty.

The flight attendant patiently explained to the man that these were not reasonable solutions and that they could not demand that passengers move out of the seats they already paid for. She even gave him an ultimatum, explaining that he would either need to take his seat or leave the plane.

You can watch the first video here:

@archerhayesofficial

Traveling is already chaotic, and this couple was being inconsiderate to everyone on the plane, delaying us by an hour. Several passengers asked them to get off because people had connecting flights. But all he seemed to care about was sitting next to his fiancée.🙂 Flight attendant did a great job in handling it. I made it to my connecting by 5mins to spare🤦 #traveling #airplane #flight #relatable #story

Hayes continued to record in a second video, which took place an hour later, when the man was being removed from the plane.

Allegedly, up to this point, the man's fiancée did not speak up and let him handle the situation. But when he was being removed from the plane, she tried to negotiate with the flight attendants and in-flight security, explaining that they had another flight to catch after this one.

The security guard refused to listen to her and explained that this whole situation had gone on for long enough. He then gave her an ultimatum, stating that she could go back to her seat or leave the plane with her fiancé, making it clear that there was no option in which her fiancé was staying on the plane.

At first, the woman went back to her seat, but about five minutes later, she created another disturbance by demanding to leave the plane to find her fiancé.

You can watch the second video here:

@archerhayesofficial

PART 2 Traveling is already chaotic, and this couple was being inconsiderate to everyone on the plane, delaying us by an hour. Several passengers asked them to get off because people had connecting flights. But all he seemed to care about was sitting next to his fiancée. 🙂 Flight attendant did a great job in handling it. I made it to my connecting by 5mins to spare🤧 #traveling #airplane #flight #relatable #story

Some ridiculed the couple for not acting like adults by taking their assigned seats or booking two seats together to begin with.

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

Others also called out the airline staff for letting this go on for more than one minute, let alone for a full hour.

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

Fortunately for Hayes, he was able to make his connecting flight with less than five minutes to spare, so hopefully that was true for the other passengers who were delayed by over an hour because of the entitled couple.

Not only should the couple's relationship be strong enough to be able to handle not sitting together for an entire plane ride, but the flight staff should have been much firmer and put a stop to this long before that one-hour mark.

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