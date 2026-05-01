GOP Senator Sends Republicans Into A Panic After Hot Mic Catches Him Asking Damning Question About Trump's Judicial Nominees

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley got himself into hot water with his GOP colleagues after he was caught on a hot mic questioning his staff why President Donald Trump's judicial nominees don't just admit that former President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Biden won the 2020 election decisively, though Trump has continued to baselessly insist the contest was rigged, amplifying conspiracy theories that helped incite the attack on the United States Capitol culminating in the January 6 insurrection.

Trump’s judicial nominees have frequently sidestepped acknowledging that reality, often appearing reluctant to plainly state that Biden won for fear of drawing Trump’s ire or jeopardizing their nominations.

Instead, they tend to rely on carefully phrased answers—saying Biden was “certified” or merely “served” as president—language that avoids explicitly recognizing his electoral victory while still acknowledging the outcome’s formal result.

This concerned Grassley, who can be heard asking the following during one hearing:

“What would be wrong if they said Biden won?”

Video from the hearing shows Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal visibly turning his head as Grassley speaks, while several staffers in the background appear caught off guard by what was said. Two people present in the hearing room later confirmed to HuffPost that they heard Grassley ask the full question.

You can hear what Grassley said in the video below.

Grassley's remark is particularly noteworthy because he's typically promoted Trump's narratives and conspiracies surrounding the 2020 election.

Earlier this month, Grassley accused Democrats of “relentlessly attacking” Trump’s picks with what he dismissed as "political theater lacking substantive purpose." He has also defended nominees’ carefully-worded responses as technically accurate, even though that phrasing conveniently avoids the straightforward acknowledgment that Biden won the election.

It was an awkward moment of truth-telling from the GOP.





There has never been any evidence to support Trump's claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" nor has he ever presented any evidence when asked.

Trump's claims ignore the findings of his own intelligence agencies, which determined the election was both free and fair.

In fact, a statement from the Trump administration's own Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, affirmed the agencies found "no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."