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Sarah Michelle Gellar Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To 'Buffy' Costar Anthony Head After His Sudden Death At 72: 'I'm Not OK'

Sarah Michelle Gellar; Anthony Head
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Following the death of beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Anthony Head, his costar Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a touching tribute to him on social media—and fans are heartbroken.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 08, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and more recently Ted Lasso, passed away at the age of 72 last week.

Head's two adult daughters, Emily and Daisy Head, announced his passing, saying his death was due to complications from pneumonia.

The daughters announced:

"He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by family."
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father. It has been, and forever will be, an honor and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many."
“Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them."
"How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us.”

Anthony Head's wife, animal welfare campaigner Sarah Fisher, passed away in 2025 at the age of 61.

Head is not the first Buffy cast member to die. Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy's sister Dawn, died in February 2025 at just 39. Nicholas Brandon, who played Xander, died in March 2026 at 54.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy on the show, was quick to express her condolences, not only noting the father figure role that Head's character was for hers but how Head became like a parental figure in her real life.

On Instagram, Gellar shared a series of photographs that were taken behind-the-scenes of the show, featuring her, Head, and fellow cast members and family members.

Perhaps what touched people the most was the compilation photo she included from the show, in which Buffy seeks advice and comfort, asking Giles if life ever gets easier.

Gellar captioned the photo collection:

"Tell Giles I figured it out, and I'm okay."
"Well, I don't have it figured out, and I'm not okay. But I know I'm the lucky one, because I knew you."
"Thank you to Daisy and Emily, who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world."

Fans of the Buffyverse were heartbroken.

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

@sarahmgellar/Instagram

Other Buffy cast members also shared tributes to Head, including Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, and Emma Caulfied.

Anthony Head brought comfort to so many people through his characters. It's a treasure that fans will be able to rewatch those moments when they're ready.

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