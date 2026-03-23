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Nicholas Brendon's 'Buffy' Costars Pay Emotional Tribute To Him After His Sudden Death At 54

Nicholas Brendon; Anthony Head; Sarah Michelle Gellar; Charisma Carpenter; Alyson Hannigan
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The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is mourning the loss of their costar Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander on the show, following his tragic death at the age of 54.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Nicholas Brendon, who was best-known for his role as Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away at the age of 54.

Brendon's family said he died suddenly and peacefully in his sleep.

A family member wrote:

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes."
"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years."
"In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans."
"He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."
"Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart."

Fans everywhere were heartbroken by the news.









Tributes also came from Brendon's costars on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran for seven seasons with the original cast.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy, borrowed one of Brendon's lines from the show to pay homage to him:

"'They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me.'"
"I saw you, Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."


Alyson Hannigan, who played Xander's best friend Willow on the show, wrote:

"My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love, and Dodgers."
"I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."

David Boreanaz, who played Angel the vampire, wrote:

"There are people you work with and then there are people you share time with. Nick was the latter."
"Some moments stay small on paper: a laugh between takes, a look that says we got this, the quiet understanding of showing up and doing the work together."
"But those are the things that last."
"He carried something real, not perfect, not polished, just real. And in this business, that matters more than most things."
"We don’t always get to choose how long someone stays in the story, only that they were here. And he was..."
"Rest easy, Brother."
"Some people leave a mark without trying."

Whether a person holds a permanent place in our lives or was there for just a season, it's always heartbreaking to say goodbye to someone we cared about.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast may not have been the kind of friends who continue to meet up for weekends and holidays, but this loss is still leaving its mark.

We hope Brendon is resting peacefully and that his family can find comfort in the love being shown for him from around the world.

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