Nicholas Brendon's 'Buffy' Costars Pay Emotional Tribute To Him After His Sudden Death At 54

Republicans have faced pressure from constituents nationwide to address the rising cost of living, but Americans are feeling pain at the pump now that the Iran war has prompted a spike in gas prices.

Gas prices are climbing rapidly nationwide, with the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline surpassing $3.84 on Wednesday, the highest level since September 2023. Last week, data from AAA showed the national average rising another four cents to $3.88, while diesel prices remained above $5 per gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, the U.S. is experiencing the fastest four-week increase in gasoline prices on record—about 97 cents.

In a post that went viral after it was posted to the "Leopards Ate My Face" subreddit, Pedersen wrote:

"I'm going to throw this out there, and I don't care if you agree with it or disagree with it because this is my belief this is the way I think and this is the way I feel."

"I voted for Trump because I knew he'd bring prices down as far as fuel groceries you know the essentials to make it easier on us older Americans but what's happening is he's increasing it."

"And what's funny is that fuel is going up 1020 maybe 30% more as well as our groceries or electricity just our daily living is going to be increased 10 20 30% because of this war. You're crasy [sic] if you live on Social Security. This war is killing older generations older people somebody needs to put a stop to this somebody needs to do something."

"So you going to tell me that Iran was going to use nuclear weapons to try and take over the world but yet at the same time destroy the world because of nuclear weapons it makes no sense to me."

You can see his post below.

Keith Pedersen/Facebook

Trump has made it very clear he doesn't care about the affordability crisis.

Last year, insisting prices are down despite rising inflation, he claimed that affordability "doesn't mean a thing to anybody." He went on to accuse Democrats of crafting a “fake narrative” and “con job” to trick the American people into not voting for Republicans.

Trump previously dismissed the concerns of a MAGA voter who begged him to fulfill his campaign promise to lower the price of groceries. Trump, responding to the North Carolina woman, said, "I think of groceries, you know, it's an old-fashioned word, but it's a beautiful word," and nonetheless insisted that "beef, we have to get down, but we've got prices way down."

Trump said that under his administration, the U.S. has seen "the biggest reduction in costs in the history of that chart or whatever that thing is they do." He also said he doesn't "want to hear a thing about the affordability because right now we're much less."

He even said in remarks shortly after winning the 2024 election that "when you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that," adding "we're going to bring those prices way down."

What's also damning is that, shortly after he said that, he admitted to Time magazine that it's "very hard" to actually lower grocery prices.

And on the subject of gas prices, Trump had this to say in an exclusive Reuters interview:

“I don’t have any concern about it. [Gas prices will] drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.”

And people don't have much sympathy for Pedersen considering MAGA voters were explicitly warned this would happen under a second Trump administration.

Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace













Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace









Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace









Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace









Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace









Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace









Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace









Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace









Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace









Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace









Comment

byu/Effective_Space2277 from discussion

inLeopardsAteMyFace





You got what you voted for, Keith.