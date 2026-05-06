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Chuck Schumer Claps Back Hard After White House Shades Him With Racist Cinco De Mayo Meme

Chuck Schumer; Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump's White House marked Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday by sharing a racist A.I.-generated meme of Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries on social media—and Schumer clapped back with a meme of his own.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded after the White House marked Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday by sharing a racist AI-generated meme of him and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries celebrating the holiday.

In the image, the two men are depicted seated at a table near the border, wearing sombreros and raising margaritas in a toast, with a sign placed in front of them that reads: “I LOVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.”

The White House, via its official X account, included the following caption:

"Happy Cinco de Mayo to all who celebrate!"

You can see the post and the image below.

White House's AI-generated photo of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries @WhiteHouse/X

Schumer responded with an image of Trump and his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein, the late disgraced financier, pedophile, sexual abuser, and sex trafficker.

Schumer's post referenced the fact that Trump has not released the Epstein files in full despite campaigning on that promise and has done everything he can to distance himself from the scandal despite the fact his own name appears in the files more than 38,000 times.

The image, doctored to depict the two men wearing sombreros, was accompanied by the following caption:

"Happy Cinco de Mayo, @WhiteHouse!"

You can see the post and the image below.

Chuck Schumer's doctored photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein @SenSchumer/X

Others joined Schumer in calling out the White House.


The racist post comes months after the White House shared an image of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance wearing crowns, juxtaposed against an image of Schumer and Jeffries in sombreros.

That post itself was a reference to an AI-generated video Trump shared after a September 2025 meeting with Jeffries and Schumer in a failed attempt to prevent a government shutdown. That video features Jeffries in a sombrero and Schumer calling Democrats "woke pieces of sh*t."

The video, presented to the tune of the “Mexican Hat Dance,” was Trump's response to failed negotiations regarding Democrats' rejection of the Republicans’ proposed continuing resolution to keep the government open without considering an extension of the premium tax credit that helps subsidize health insurance for people earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.

The impasse culminated in a 43-day government shutdown, the longest in government history. Since January, there have been two partial shutdowns, one impacting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that ended after 76 days.

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