Chuck Schumer Claps Back Hard After White House Shades Him With Racist Cinco De Mayo Meme

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded after the White House marked Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday by sharing a racist AI-generated meme of him and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries celebrating the holiday.

In the image, the two men are depicted seated at a table near the border, wearing sombreros and raising margaritas in a toast, with a sign placed in front of them that reads: “I LOVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.”

The White House, via its official X account, included the following caption:

"Happy Cinco de Mayo to all who celebrate!"

You can see the post and the image below.

@WhiteHouse/X

Schumer responded with an image of Trump and his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein, the late disgraced financier, pedophile, sexual abuser, and sex trafficker.

Schumer's post referenced the fact that Trump has not released the Epstein files in full despite campaigning on that promise and has done everything he can to distance himself from the scandal despite the fact his own name appears in the files more than 38,000 times.

The image, doctored to depict the two men wearing sombreros, was accompanied by the following caption:

"Happy Cinco de Mayo, @WhiteHouse!"

You can see the post and the image below.

@SenSchumer/X

Others joined Schumer in calling out the White House.





The racist post comes months after the White House shared an image of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance wearing crowns, juxtaposed against an image of Schumer and Jeffries in sombreros.

That post itself was a reference to an AI-generated video Trump shared after a September 2025 meeting with Jeffries and Schumer in a failed attempt to prevent a government shutdown. That video features Jeffries in a sombrero and Schumer calling Democrats "woke pieces of sh*t."

The video, presented to the tune of the “Mexican Hat Dance,” was Trump's response to failed negotiations regarding Democrats' rejection of the Republicans’ proposed continuing resolution to keep the government open without considering an extension of the premium tax credit that helps subsidize health insurance for people earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.

The impasse culminated in a 43-day government shutdown, the longest in government history. Since January, there have been two partial shutdowns, one impacting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that ended after 76 days.