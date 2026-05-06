Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Issues Chilling Warning After Trump's Call To Redo Elections Following Devastating SCOTUS Decision

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Just Tried To Impress Some Kids With His Putting Skills At A White House Physical Fitness Event—And It Went Hilariously Awry

Donald Trump
Meidas Touch Network

On Tuesday, President Trump attempted to show off his putting skills at a physical fitness event for kids at the White House—but it didn't go well for him.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 06, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump signed a memo at the White House on Tuesday, reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test Award.

Seated at the C&O Desk—Trump removed the Resolute Desk in February of 2025 for some "light refinishing"—in the Oval Office, the POTUS was flanked by schoolchildren, professional athletes, and members of his cabinet during the event to mark National Youth Sports and Fitness Month.

During the signing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared the test is being made mandatory for students at 161 schools located on U.S. military installations.

Hegseth, who has been mocked for his fitness form during workout videos he posted, said:

"We need young, strong, healthy Americans, whether you serve in the military or any other aspect of your life. The idea that competition is bad is the beginning of decline of a nation."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unironically declared:

"We need to teach people how to win and how to lose and how to process victory and defeat."

Apparently RFK Jr. wasn't listening every time Trump and his sycophants and acolytes whined and lied about his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election or every time Trump lied and said he won in a landslide in 2024.

When Trump spoke, things got a bit weirder—and creepier. People were probably grateful the POTUS didn't start talking about Arnold Palmer again.

@purpleroom_politics/Instagram

You can see some clips from the event here:


View on Threads

After Trump ranted about transgender "mutilization" and asked a child if he could take him in a fight, the entire cast of characters took to the White House lawn where various sports activities were lined up.

As some of Trump's favorite songs, like the Village People's "YMCA" and Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" blared in the background, Trump took a group, which included legendary 90-year-old South African golfer Gary Player and American LIV player Bryson DeChambeau and children of varying ages, to a putting demonstration.

Trump, who has spent more time playing golf than any other President and who reportedly owns 16 golf courses, grabbed a putter to show the kids how to sink golf balls six feet from the hole.

Then he whiffed three times before giving up.

You can see the moment here:



View on Threads

Given that, as of early May 2026, the estimated total taxpayer cost for Trump’s golf trips across both his first presidency (2017–2021) and his second (January 2025–present) has been calculated at $250 million to $300 million, righteous mockery soon followed.

@purpleroom_politics/Instagram



He humiliates himself daily. If he had shame, he would have died of it already.
— Leia8647 (@scarlettleia5.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 6:20 AM


View on Threads


@purpleroom_politics/Instagram


@Fleece1969/X


‪@eightysix45/Bluesky‬


View on Threads


@purpleroom_politics/Instagram





[image or embed]
— messenger611.bsky.social (@messenger611.bsky.social) May 5, 2026 at 8:02 PM



@purpleroom_politics/Instagram


@purpleroom_politics/Instagram


And Trump knows his demographics.Kids won't let him cheat ⛳ 😁
— SimonG 🇨🇦🥈 (@simongodly.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 5:11 AM



View on Threads




What is wrong with their parents to even allow this to happen?
— mischa🌻 (@mischamouse.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 8:26 AM


@purpleroom_politics/Instagram



He is not putting, he is shoveling the ball. He have the worst technique ever...
— EilifB (@omenusius.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 3:23 AM


And yet, he wins every tournament he plays in !!! He even wins the one he doesn’t play in !!!!
— abigtoe.bsky.social (@abigtoe.bsky.social) May 5, 2026 at 7:08 PM



Lmmfao can't sink a mini-golf putt without his cheating caddies there to drop it in for him.
— VashCorinthian (@rattgirl.bsky.social) May 5, 2026 at 7:08 PM

Trump has claimed to be a scratch golfer or better, sometimes bragging about a handicap of 3 or below, while his official handicap according to the Golf Handicap Information Network (GHIN) is 2.8.

But the POTUS has been caught cheating multiple times and was reportedly nicknamed "Pele" after the legendary Brazilian football (soccer) star by caddies for kicking the ball to get it into a more advantageous position.

Latest News

JB Pritzker
Viral Post

JB Pritzker Had The Perfect Response After ABC News Claimed A 'Hidden Force' Is Causing Costs To Rise

Katy Perry attends the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art."
Celebrities

Fans Think Katy Perry Threw Some Epic Shade At AI Slop After Spotting Telling Detail In Her Met Gala Look

Screenshot of Donald Trump with young volleyball player
Donald Trump

Trump Slammed After Mocking Little Girl's Volleyball Aspirations Due To Her Height In Viral Clip

Dolly Parton
Celebrities

Dolly Parton Shares Bittersweet Update After Having To Cancel Vegas Residency Due To Health Issues

More from People/donald-trump

Elon Musk Just Revealed His New Net Worth Goal After Hitting $800 Billion—And The Greed Is Off The Charts
Elon Musk Ripped After Setting Net Worth Goal To $10 Trillion

Elon Musk Just Revealed His New Net Worth Goal After Hitting $800 Billion—And The Greed Is Off The Charts

If you're wondering if there's an amount of money that would ever be "enough" for gazillionaire sociopath Elon Musk, the answer is apparently no.

He's already the world's richest man, with his net worth surpassing $800 billion in February after his company SpaceX acquired xAI earlier this year

Keep ReadingShow less
Chuck Schumer; Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Chuck Schumer Claps Back Hard After White House Shades Him With Racist Cinco De Mayo Meme

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded after the White House marked Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday by sharing a racist AI-generated meme of him and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries celebrating the holiday.

In the image, the two men are depicted seated at a table near the border, wearing sombreros and raising margaritas in a toast, with a sign placed in front of them that reads: “I LOVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Hannah Natanson
Tom Brenner/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

'Washington Post' Journalist Who Had Home Raided By Trump's FBI Just Won Pulitzer Prize—And Her Reaction In Viral Video Says It All

Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for her coverage of the Trump administration's disastrous DOGE initiative and her somber reaction to the news underscores how taxing the political environment has been for journalists just trying to do their jobs.

DOGE founder Elon Musk previously stated that his goal was to reduce federal spending by $2 trillion from the $6.75 trillion annual budget recorded in the 2024 fiscal year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kid Cudi (left) removed M.I.A. (right) from his Rebel Ragers Tour following backlash over her onstage remarks.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Rapper Kid Cudi Fires M.I.A. From His Tour After Her Rant About 'Illegals' Draws Instant Backlash

If M.I.A. was hoping for attention, she got it—just not the kind that comes with a tour slot. Following backlash over her rant about “illegals,” Kid Cudi made it clear he’s not co-signing the controversy, dropping her from his Rebel Ragers Tour with zero hesitation.

It all went down on May 2 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, where fans captured the British rapper in a monologue that quickly went viral online.

Keep ReadingShow less
Connor Storrie
John Nacion/Getty Images

Connor Storrie Taking Off His Jacket At The Met Gala Drew Screams From The Crowd—And We Totally Get It

Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie is quickly growing in popularity for his part as Ilya Rozanov opposite Hudson Williams's Shane Hollander.

His distinct facial features, posture, and how he carries himself are quickly earning him comparisons to the Statue of David, a Greek God, or even a young Patrick Swayze, to name a few.

Keep ReadingShow less