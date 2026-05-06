Trump Just Tried To Impress Some Kids With His Putting Skills At A White House Physical Fitness Event—And It Went Hilariously Awry

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump signed a memo at the White House on Tuesday, reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test Award.

Seated at the C&O Desk—Trump removed the Resolute Desk in February of 2025 for some "light refinishing"—in the Oval Office, the POTUS was flanked by schoolchildren, professional athletes, and members of his cabinet during the event to mark National Youth Sports and Fitness Month.

During the signing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared the test is being made mandatory for students at 161 schools located on U.S. military installations.

Hegseth, who has been mocked for his fitness form during workout videos he posted, said:

"We need young, strong, healthy Americans, whether you serve in the military or any other aspect of your life. The idea that competition is bad is the beginning of decline of a nation."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unironically declared:

"We need to teach people how to win and how to lose and how to process victory and defeat."

Apparently RFK Jr. wasn't listening every time Trump and his sycophants and acolytes whined and lied about his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election or every time Trump lied and said he won in a landslide in 2024.

When Trump spoke, things got a bit weirder—and creepier. People were probably grateful the POTUS didn't start talking about Arnold Palmer again.

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You can see some clips from the event here:





After Trump ranted about transgender "mutilization" and asked a child if he could take him in a fight, the entire cast of characters took to the White House lawn where various sports activities were lined up.

As some of Trump's favorite songs, like the Village People's "YMCA" and Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" blared in the background, Trump took a group, which included legendary 90-year-old South African golfer Gary Player and American LIV player Bryson DeChambeau and children of varying ages, to a putting demonstration.

Trump, who has spent more time playing golf than any other President and who reportedly owns 16 golf courses, grabbed a putter to show the kids how to sink golf balls six feet from the hole.

Then he whiffed three times before giving up.

You can see the moment here:









Given that, as of early May 2026, the estimated total taxpayer cost for Trump’s golf trips across both his first presidency (2017–2021) and his second (January 2025–present) has been calculated at $250 million to $300 million, righteous mockery soon followed.

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He humiliates himself daily. If he had shame, he would have died of it already.

— Leia8647 (@scarlettleia5.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 6:20 AM









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@Fleece1969/X





‪@eightysix45/Bluesky‬









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He is not putting, he is shoveling the ball. He have the worst technique ever...

— EilifB (@omenusius.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 3:23 AM





And yet, he wins every tournament he plays in !!! He even wins the one he doesn’t play in !!!!

— abigtoe.bsky.social (@abigtoe.bsky.social) May 5, 2026 at 7:08 PM









Lmmfao can't sink a mini-golf putt without his cheating caddies there to drop it in for him.

— VashCorinthian (@rattgirl.bsky.social) May 5, 2026 at 7:08 PM

Trump has claimed to be a scratch golfer or better, sometimes bragging about a handicap of 3 or below, while his official handicap according to the Golf Handicap Information Network (GHIN) is 2.8.

But the POTUS has been caught cheating multiple times and was reportedly nicknamed "Pele" after the legendary Brazilian football (soccer) star by caddies for kicking the ball to get it into a more advantageous position.