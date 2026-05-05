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Rapper Kid Cudi Fires M.I.A. From His Tour After Her Rant About 'Illegals' Draws Instant Backlash

Kid Cudi (left) removed M.I.A. (right) from his Rebel Ragers Tour following backlash over her onstage remarks.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Rapper Kid Cudi announced that conservative rapper M.I.A. will no longer be an opening act on his Rebel Ragers Tour after her recent rant about "illegals" sparked backlash from fans.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 05, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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If M.I.A. was hoping for attention, she got it—just not the kind that comes with a tour slot. Following backlash over her rant about “illegals,” Kid Cudi made it clear he’s not co-signing the controversy, dropping her from his Rebel Ragers Tour with zero hesitation.

It all went down on May 2 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, where fans captured the British rapper in a monologue that quickly went viral online.

M.I.A., born Mathangi Arulpragasam, addressed the crowd:

“I’ve been canceled for many reasons. I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter.”

According to a caption on one video, M.I.A. also told the audience she would not perform her song "Illygal," adding that some in the crowd “might be.”

Captured by a fan, the video can be seen here:


@shalsea_mac

@KidCudi you were awesome but THIS?? #fyp #kidcudi #fy #TheRebelRagersTour #MIA

The line struck some fans as contradictory, especially given M.I.A.'s longstanding engagement with immigration themes in her music. She gained popularity in the early 2000s with singles such as "Paper Planes" and "Galang."

M.I.A. can also be heard saying:

"All right, I'm illegal. Half of my team are not here because they didn't get the visa, OK? I want you to know that. All right, so don't listen to what the bots say on the internet."

You can view that video here:

M.I.A. also said, "We should be above politics,” but her words were already amplified by social media posts, Reddit, and Consequence of Sound. While it’s unclear what prompted the remarks, multiple fans posted that she was booed onstage during Kid Cudi’s Dallas show.

Soon after, Kid Cudi announced he was cutting M.I.A. from the tour following messages from fans calling her comments “offensive.”

Explaining his decision, Cudi said in a statement on Instagram Stories:

"After the last couple shows, I've been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I won't have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase."

He also added that he had instructed his management team, before it began, to notify her camp that he did not want anything “offensive” included in his shows because he anticipated potential issues.

You can view the message here:

M.I.A. quickly clapped back on X, writing in one post that her music speaks for itself and that the intro had more to do with her team not having received U.S. visas.

She pushed back:

"I wrote borders and 'Illygal' and 'Paper Planes' before you thought immigrant rights were cool. I've had these battles by myself without the help of millions of fans backing me. I don't need this virtue signal era to all of a sudden erase an entire life I've led."

She also said she had no apology for “the judgmental, the wicked, and the ignorant,” and noted in replies that she cannot vote in the United States after a user accused her of supporting President Donald Trump.

She ended the social media tirade by calling for unity

"We must unite to make this country, that everyone wants to live in a better place.”

You can view her post:

M.I.A. is reportedly working on a new project described as a “gospel” album, following her 2022 release MATA and a 2024 Coachella appearance with Major Lazer—but online, the focus quickly shifted from what’s next in her music to the fallout from her latest onstage antics.

Kid Cudi’s decision sparked a wave of reactions across social media:













Meanwhile, Kid Cudi is headlining his Rebel Ragers North American tour through June 2026. He recently released the EP HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE, launched the podcast Big Bro With Kid Cudi, and continues work with his Mad Solar production company, including his upcoming directorial debut, Teddy.

The Rebel Ragers Tour, which launched April 28 in Phoenix, includes stops in 30 North American cities, with Big Boi remaining on the lineup. A-Trak, Me N Ü, and Dot Da Genius are also slated to appear on select dates, though the conversation surrounding the tour has shifted after M.I.A.’s removal.




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