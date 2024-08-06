Skip to content
MAGA Melts Down After Green Day Holds Up 'Severed' Trump Head—Except It's Actually A Mask

Billie Joe Armstrong; Donald Trump
John Nacion/FilmMagic; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong held up a Trump mask with the word 'idiot' written across the forehead, MAGA fans accused him of holding up a 'severed Trump head.'

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 06, 2024
Once again, former Republican President Donald Trump's legion of very "weird" devotees are outraged over something that never happened.

MAGA fans are incensed that Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong held up a "severed Trump head" emblazoned with "idiot" on its forehead during a recent performance in Washington, D.C.

Except it never happened—it was just rubber mask.

"Severed head" immediately began to trend on X after the uproar, but much of the engagement on tweets about it was people pointing out the obvious—that's not a "severed head," it's a mask.

Green Day performing with Billie Joe Armstrong holding a Trump mask with "idiot" written on the foreheadKevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The MAGA devotee who started the uproar eventually doubled down on his outrage, saying that Armstrong was intending to depict the Greek god Perseus severing the head of Medusa, a drawing of which he included. LOL okay, buddy.

Others on X quickly set him straight, with one explaining it was a mask thrown onstage by a fan that Armstrong picked up and showed off impromptu, not some premeditated act of disrespect.

The X user wrote:

"Dude, someone in the crowd brought the mask. Billie Joe spotted it or it was thrown on stage and that’s really all there is to it. Not everything is a deep conspiracy."

The Trump fans were undeterred of course, surely trying to blow this incident into something on the same level as the ridiculous and dangerous uproar ignited by comedian Kathy Griffin in 2017 when she and photographer Tyler Shields created a photo of Griffin holding a prop severed Trump head covered in blood.

The provocative image resulted in Griffin not only being blacklisted in Hollywood and rejected by prominent media friends like Anderson Cooper, but it also got Griffin put on the "no-fly list," subjected to a Department of Justice investigation, and forced Griffin to endure months of death threats.

But even Griffin couldn't help but weigh in on the controversy, sharing a photo of Armstrong with the mask and writing:

"Yknow, i’ve always liked @greenday & @billiejoearmstrong"

No such international incident ensued with Armstrong's stunt, however, no matter how hard MAGA has tried.

Instead, the internet cracked joke after joke about MAGA fans' outrage over a rubber Trump mask.









Anyway, we wish MAGA the best of luck getting over this latest bout of hurt feelings.

