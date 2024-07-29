Skip to content
AOC Perfectly Claps Back After Ramaswamy Whines About Democrats Calling Trump And Vance 'Weird'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Vivek Ramaswamy
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez fired back at Vivek Ramaswamy after he railed against Democrats' attacks on Donald Trump and JD Vance as 'they're weird.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 29, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at biotech entrepreneur and former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy after he railed against Democrats' attacks on former President Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance.

Ramaswamy suggested Democrats' messaging on Trump and Vance that "they're weird" is "juvenile":

"This whole “they’re weird” argument from the Democrats is dumb & juvenile. This is a presidential election, not a high school prom queen contest."
"It’s also a tad ironic coming from the party that preaches “diversity & inclusion.” Win on policy if you can, but cut the crap please."

You can see his post below.

Ocasio-Cortez soon pointed out that the GOP platform is "weird" because of its attacks against LGBTQ+ people and women, referencing Vance's remarks that the country is being run by "childless cat ladies" who don't have biological children:

"Being obsessed with repressing women is goofy. Trying to watch what LGBTQ+ people do all the time is abnormal. Punishing people who don’t have biological offspring is creepy."
"It’s an incel platform, dude. It’s SUPER weird. And people need to know."

You can see her post below.

Many agreed.


Others attacked Ramaswamy more directly.

This is the second time this month Ocasio-Cortez has criticized Ramaswamy for his statements.

Recently, Ocasio-Cortez responded to his statements about "being cool" after he made an appeal to Generation Z during the Republican National Convention, telling them they can be "rebels" if they call themselves "conservative" on college campuses.

Ramaswamy said members of Gen Z can be "rebels" and "hippies" by declaring that they "want to get married, have kids." He added that they should raise their kids "to believe in God and pledge allegiance to their country.”

Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that the GOP's regressive platform and support for convicted felon Trump are not likely to appeal to Gen Z voters because "young people don’t take well to bigoted leaders who attack LGBTQ+ rights, outlaw abortion, cozy up to gun manufacturers [and] oil execs, and support a rapist for President."

