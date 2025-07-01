Skip to content

'Cobra Kai' Star Opens Up About Bizarre Biting Incident By Costar In New Video

Alicia Hannah-Kim; Martin Kove
@thealiciahannah/Instagram; Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Alicia Hannah-Kim shared a video on Instagram to thank fans for their support after she was bitten by her Cobra Kai costar Martin Kove at a fan convention last month.

Jul 01, 2025
Back in June, Cobra Kai star Martin Kove was kicked out of a fan convention after reportedly biting costar Alicia Hannah-Kim on the arm.

Having just arrived at the convention, Hannah-Kim approached Kove from behind and tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. In response, he grabbed her arm and bit her in the bicep almost hard enough to "draw blood," then took her arm again and kissed the place where he bit her.

The actor was removed from the premises shortly thereafter, and the next day, he issued a public apology, saying that he was just "being playful" like the cast often had been on set and didn't realize at first that this was going too far.

While Alicia Hannah-Kim did not press charges, she's finally ready to share her thoughts about it.

In an Instagram video, she reflected:

"This was a serious incident. No one wants to be attacked at work or anywhere really."
"And I don't think anybody would think this is normal or warranted or acceptable."
"I just think that when you are confronted with something like this, it's good to stand up for yourself. It's an important choice to make. I think it's the good choice to make."

She also wanted to stress to fans that she did not want this incident to change their perception of the show, and said that she had positive experiences with all of her other costars, staff, and working arrangements.

Hannah-Kim said:

"I also want to express that this does not represent my experience with the show at large. I think everybody can tell that it's a really good vibe and a great cast. And everybody else is delightful."
"I don't want this to affect your love of the show. Feel free to love on it as hard as you want."

You can watch the video here:

Fans found how Alicia Hannah-Kim handled this situation to be incredibly graceful.

Kove's behavior at the convention took everyone by surprise, apparently, and some found his reaction to the incident a little dismissive.

Fortunately, Alicia Hannah-Kim stepped forward and shared the truth, as she believes we all should when we're placed in a situation no one would want to be in, and where no one should have to go.

