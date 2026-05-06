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Fans Think Katy Perry Threw Some Epic Shade At AI Slop After Spotting Telling Detail In Her Met Gala Look

Katy Perry attends the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art."
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Katy Perry wore a futuristic look to the Met Gala on Monday—and fans think she was protesting the use of A.I. after noticing a clever detail on one of her gloves.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 06, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Katy Perry may have slipped a clever AI joke onto the Met Gala carpet Monday night. While the singer’s futuristic ensemble already stood out among the evening’s more theatrical looks, fans quickly became distracted by one oddly familiar detail: a glove with six fingers.

Perry arrived at the 2026 Met Gala wearing a sculptural mask alongside a custom ivory Stella McCartney gown and metallic headpiece designed by Miodrag Guberinic. The dramatic styling leaned heavily into sci-fi territory, complete with opera-length gloves and an embellished train trailing behind her as she descended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Still, it wasn’t the mask or the silhouette that dominated social media conversation afterward. Online viewers instead fixated on what appeared to be an intentionally added extra finger—a detail many interpreted as a reference to one of artificial intelligence’s most infamous image-generation mistakes.

You can view the futuristic outfit below:

The singer, who traveled to space last year alongside gala honorary co-chair Lauren Sánchez Bezos, briefly removed the mask while posing for photographers, giving fans an even closer look at the now-viral accessory.

A spokesperson for Perry said the gown and train were cut from Italian deadstock duchess satin:

“All repurposed from surplus tailoring fabrics, meaning that no new materials were used to make this dress."

The burned satin train was reportedly designed as a nod to Perry’s upcoming single, “Watch It Burn.” Guberinic custom-designed the metallic and mirror headpiece.

A closer look from the “Hot N’ Cold” singer can be viewed here:

But the online conversation quickly shifted toward artificial intelligence after fans connected the glove detail to one of AI imagery’s most notorious flaws: distorted hands and extra fingers.

One social media user joked about Perry’s apparent AI-inspired fashion statement:

“Katy Perry became the AI herself.”

Perry was caught up in the AI image cycle in 2024 and 2025, after fake photos purporting to show her at the Met Gala spread widely online, only for users to realize the images were entirely AI-generated.

As AI-generated content continues to flood social platforms, distinguishing authentic celebrity photos from fabricated ones has become increasingly difficult.

James Bore, a chartered security professional and author of The Cyber Circuit, explained why AI systems struggle with rendering hands:

“While people think of faces as variable, hands especially (and feet to a slightly lesser degree) are highly delicate and highly articulated.”

Bore noted that the sheer number of possible hand positions creates a major challenge for image-generation systems, often leading to warped fingers or anatomically impossible details.

That’s partly why fans became convinced Perry’s six-fingered glove wasn’t accidental at all, especially after the singer appeared to lean into the conversation with a playful social media post following the gala.

You can view Perry’s cheeky post below:

So, maybe she was in on the joke.

You can view the “AI or Nah” commentary here:











Perry wasn’t the only celebrity embracing face coverings and illusion-inspired styling at this year’s gala.

British actor Gwendoline Christie carried a mask sculpted in the likeness of their own face, created by artist Gillian Wearing, according to Vogue. Entrepreneur Ananya Birla wore a sculptural metal mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta, while Sarah Paulson appeared in a leather dollar-bill mask inspired by “The One Percent.”

Rachel Zegler also leaned into the theatrical trend with a gauzy blindfold-style look on the carpet.

You can view Rachel Zegler’s look below:

Perry’s viral Met Gala moment arrives as the singer gears up for a major return to music in 2026. Alongside her upcoming single “Watch It Burn,” the pop star is reportedly preparing to launch an extensive summer tour while working toward her eighth studio album, tentatively titled Scorpion Drama.

The next era is expected to mark a creative pivot following 2024’s 143, with reports also pointing to a possible EP release and a guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race. So, if the Met Gala reactions are any indication, Perry already has people paying close attention to every detail.



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