Viral Video Of Woman Who Didn't Realize Her Car Had An AC Button Sparks Heated Debate About Voting Rights

Somehow, somewhere, a TikTok user's car repair story turned into a heated debate over who is—and isn't—competent enough to vote.
It all started with a video posted in May by TikTok user @hailzamp, who has more than 800 followers. In the now-viral clip, she explained that she spent weeks believing her car's air conditioning wasn't working.
Sunglasses on, she kicked off the story with a confession:
“I did bring my car into the dealership yesterday, and I said my air conditioner is not working. He said, let me come take a look.”
According to the TikToker, the mechanic checked the vehicle and quickly informed her that cold air was coming through just fine.
But that didn't sound right to her:
“I said, ‘There's no way, there's no way.’ I've spent the last two weeks sweating, profusely sweating in my car. The thing's broken.”
And then came the face-to-palm moment heard across the internet when the mechanic asked a simple question: Had she tried pressing the AC button?
You know the one. The round button with the little red-to-blue temperature line, usually labeled "A/C" or "MAX A/C" and sometimes featuring a snowflake icon. Yeah, that one.
Reflecting on the discovery, the TikTok creator hilariously shared:
“And that's new to me. So I'm 25. You learn something new every day.”
Her TikTok profile describes her as "bored & busy," and the video has racked up more than 700,000 views.
You can watch her video featuring her driving and wearing a seatbelt the wrong way here:
And look, folks, there's no judgment here. We all learn new things about cars every day: You should replace your windshield wipers every six to 12 months, idling your engine in the cold can waste fuel, and gas used to cost roughly $1.17 a gallon in the '90s—which is enough to make today's drivers cry.
But I digress.
Still, this innocent AC confession ended up in the middle of a voter competency debate after X user @WallStreetApes cited the clip while discussing whether Americans know enough to participate in elections.
Arguing the video reflected a larger problem, @WallStreetApes wrote:
“These people vote… There is a real argument and need for some form of cognitive competency test for voting. Voter ignorance is widespread.”
That's quite a leap from forgetting to press an AC button.
After all, knowing how climate controls work isn't the same thing as understanding the three branches of government, how a bill becomes law, or the difference between a primary and a general election.
You can view the full X post here:
This woman is 25 years old
She has been driving her car for weeks, sweating and miserable because the air conditioning isn’t working
Finally she takes it to the dealership. They ask her if she’s hit the “AC Button”
She hasn’t, that was the problem
These people vote…
There… pic.twitter.com/oWcB0jHgfI
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 2, 2026
The debate quickly split users into familiar camps. Some agreed the video highlighted broader concerns about civic literacy, while others argued a car-related mistake has little to do with someone's ability to participate in democracy.
You can view the mixed reactions here:
To be fair, the X user isn't completely wrong about one thing: Americans do struggle with civics.
A study from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation found that more than 70% of Americans failed a basic civic literacy quiz covering topics such as the three branches of government, the number of Supreme Court justices, and other fundamentals. The survey also found that just 25% of respondents felt "very confident" explaining how the U.S. government works.
Hilary Crow, head of The Civic Trust at the U.S. Chamber Foundation, emphasized the findings:
"While Americans across backgrounds value civic participation in theory, we are sorely lacking in the basic knowledge that translates values into informed, engaged citizenship."
And that's probably the more relevant conversation here. Forgetting to press the AC button is funny. Not knowing how your government works is considerably less funny. If we're going to have a national debate about voter competency, there are probably better examples than a 25-year-old discovering how their car's air conditioning works.
As for @hailzamp, she appears to have taken the entire ordeal with a sense of humor, as seen in a follow-up post here:
TikTok · Hwww.tiktok.com
Thankfully, the mechanic's services appear to stop at air-conditioning diagnostics. Otherwise, by now he might've been asked to explain voter turnout, inflation, and why nobody can agree on what the weather will be tomorrow.