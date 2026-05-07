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'Satirical' MAGA Attack Ad Slammed For Using AI To Claim GOP Rep Is In 'Throuple' With AOC And Ilhan Omar

Thomas Massie; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Ilhan Omar
Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are calling out a "satirical" attack ad running in Kentucky that claims Massie is in a "throuple" with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar using A.I.-generated images and video.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie and his ex-colleague, former George Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, criticized a "satirical" attack ad running in Kentucky that claims Massie is in a "throuple" with New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.

The ad opens with the line, “Thomas Massie caught in a throuple! In Washington, he’s cheating with the Squad on the America First movement,” before showing AI-generated images of Massie holding hands with Omar and sharing dinners with her and Ocasio-Cortez in staged scenes.

The ad claims Massie "betrayed" President Donald Trump by not falling in line with the administration's policies in full. A disclaimer running along the bottom of the screen notes that the “satirical ad was created using Artificial Intelligence.”

Like many campaign ads, it concludes with a political endorsement urging Kentucky voters to back Ed Gallrein, Massie’s primary challenger, while disclosing that it was funded by the MAGA Kentucky PAC, a political action committee formed to unseat Massie over his opposition to Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Early financial backing for the PAC came from GOP megadonor Paul Singer, hedge fund executive John Paulson, and another PAC tied to Miriam Adelson.

Massie shared the ad via his official X account and condemned it, writing:

“Woke Eddie’s billionaire puppet masters are running this disgusting and defamatory ad now. It reeks of desperation, but they’re hoping the older generation won’t realize it’s an AI generated lie.”

You can see his post below.

Greene also condemned the ad in a post of her own calling for it to be taken down:

"This FAKE AI campaign ad LYING about Thomas Massie is a violation of The TAKE IT DOWN Act that First Lady Melania Trump championed, we voted for and President Trump signed into law nearly a year ago!!! Thomas Massie NEVER dined, held hands with, or intimately engaged with AOC and Ilhan Omar."
"The law makes it illegal to knowingly publish or threaten to publish intimate images of minors or non-consenting adults, including AI-generated imagery. It mandates that websites and social media platforms remove this content within 48 hours of being notified by a victim."
"Thomas Massie should sue the 3 Israel FIRST billionaires funding woke Eddies campaign and everyone involved in making this fake video and everyone who puts it out."
"Thomas Massie has voted with Trump 91% of the time EXCEPT when he’s pushing war, protecting Epstein pedophiles, violating your freedoms with warrantless spying FISA 702, or overspending your money into further ruinous debt!!!"
"The only record Ed Gallrein has is being too timid, too weak, and too afraid, to debate Thomas Massie and refused to show up at campaign debates in the district he’s trying to get elected in!!!"

You can see her post below.

Massie has faced considerable heat from Trump in recent months, particularly given Massie's criticism following the release of several heavily-redacted files related to the late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie and California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed by Trump in November, say the Justice Department has failed to comply with the law by missing the December 19 release deadline and providing documents that are heavily redacted and incomplete.

Trump has not released the Epstein files in full despite campaigning on that promise and has done everything he can to distance himself from the scandal despite the fact his own name appears in the files more than 38,000 times.

That Greene is backing up Massie is no surprise given how much she has turned against Trump, who distanced himself from Greene after she told Politico that she thinks Trump is going in “insanely the wrong direction" by pushing back against efforts to release the files.

Greene called releasing the files and supporting Epstein's victims "just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world."

Others have also condemned the ad.

The MAGA-backed attack ad arrives ahead of Kentucky's Republican primary on May 19.

While public polling on the race has been limited, Massie has consistently maintained an edge. The most recent survey showed him leading Gallrein by a margin of 52% to 48%—a result that fell within the poll’s 4-point margin of error, according to Big Data Poll.

A Massie primary victory could become an even greater political headache for Trump, particularly as Massie continues pressing for full transparency regarding the Epstein files and criticizing the administration on issues ranging from government spending to the ongoing Iran war.

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