Jesse Watters Ripped After Claiming The U.S. 'Owns' The Moon In Mind-Numbing Fox News Rant

Jesse Watters
Fox News

Fox News host Jesse Watters had eyes rolling on Tuesday after claiming the U.S. "owns" the moon while defending Trump's attempts to control Greenland.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 22, 2026
On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump held another unhinged press conference that didn't help the White House's claims that Trump isn't cognitively impaired.

Among the topics the POTUS ranted and rambled about were Somalian immigrants, insane asylums, Don Lemon, his mother's assessment of his baseball prowess, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Greenland.

On the latter, Trump claimed Greenland was "imperative for National and World Security" and the United States "has to have it."

But in an episode of Fox News' The Five on Tuesday, host Jesse Watters focused on justifying Trump's Greenland grab rather than his disturbing press conference performance.

Watters declared:

"We have to secure Greenland. It will happen. The United States always secures our interests, economically, militarily, either by force or purchase. Louisiana Purchase. Alaska. The Philippines. We even got the Marshall Islands after World War II. You don’t even know where they are."

Then Watters stated:

"We got the moon. I think we own it. I know we own it."

Watters is unsurprisingly, since he rarely knows what he's babbling about, unaware of the Agreement Governing the Activities of States on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies—a.k.a. the Moon Treaty or Moon Agreement—signed by the United States in 1979.

The treaty specifies the moon is for the peaceful use for all of humankind, equally, and not just the five nations that have successfully landed craft there.

You can see Watters' comments here:

People mocked Watters soundly for his ignorance.

🙄Fox Pundits are soooo stupid 🙄Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday said he knows the United States “owns” the moon in defense of President Donald Trump’s aggressive attempt to annex Greenland. .

[image or embed]
— They Call Me Gary (@theycallmegary.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 7:04 PM



I call Jesse Watters Mr. Spitwad from the back of the room."US owns the moon?"The Soviet Union put the first man-made object on the Moon with the Luna 2 spacecraft in Sept 1959, which intentionally impacted the lunar surface, followed by the first soft landing by the Soviet Luna 9 in Feb 1966.

[image or embed]
— MantaHunk 🌎🏳️🌈☮️🟧 (@mantahunk.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:29 AM



Jesse Watters Makes Universally Stupid Claim About The Moon In Support Of Trump - HuffPostI mean did he ever graduate high school?
— Bert in Colorado (@bertfoxson.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 7:44 PM




Uniquely and universally stupid so one cannot expect much from him. His main claim to manliness is his obtuseness. Jesse Watters Makes Universally Stupid Claim About The Moon In Support Of Trumpflip.it/zCrtTX

[image or embed]
— Lee Heffner (@leeheffer.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 4:14 PM



@ThoJuanita/X



Fox disdains their viewers, thinks they are stupid
— John F Browning (@johnfbrowning.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 6:04 PM



It’s circular. FOX hires morons; Trump fills our federal government with hires from FOX; Senate Republicans confirm hires from FOX; federal government ceases to function for Americans because of rank incompetence.
— Sean Evans (@seanevans-66.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 7:07 PM



After his moon claim, Watters continued his defense of Trump's Greenland obsession:

"And when the world changes, we change. So globalism is dead. We have to protect our own supply lines, we have to protect ourselves from missiles coming in from China, and we’re going to do it whether they like it or not."
"Denmark should take the offer. Denmark cannot defend or develop the island, and they're in violation of their NATO obligations because they are sworn to defend all of their territory, and they cannot defend it."
"They live under our security umbrella. It is a big, beautiful umbrella. Do they want to live under it or not?"

Greenlanders, which include the Inuit—Kalaallit, Tunumiit, and Inughuit peoples—who have called the land their home for millennia, have made it clear they do not want Trump's umbrella.

Or as they say, "Kalaallit Nunaat, Kalaallit Pigaat" or "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders" who have repeatedly declared their home is not for sale or transfer.

No means no, but given their histories, it's no shock that both Trump and Watters don't understand the concept of consent.

