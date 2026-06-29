Sean Duffy Slammed After Offering Bonkers Defense For Saying 'Libtards' In Front Of His Daughter With Down Syndrome

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, is facing public backlash after using the slur "libtard" during his remarks during an America 250 event.
Disabled individuals as well as disability advocates condemned his use of a word that combines the term liberal with an ableist slur that mocks the intellectually disabled.
People were further disgusted by the fact Duffy is the parent of a child with Down syndrome and his daughter was with him on stage when her father used the slur.
Duffy told the tens of people present:
"To start this off, I think we have to give a big round of applause for our military band and singers—way better than those libtards that canceled on us."
You can watch Duffy make the offensive comment here:
But the self-described reality TV party boy turned politician has told the world he has no regrets about being ableist.
Speaking to The Huffington Post, Duffy declared:
"I will not be lectured by the same people who want to abort babies with special needs."
"Rather than policing language, maybe liberals should spend time with these beautiful children, acknowledge their humanity, and while they're at it, try loving their country more than they hate President Trump."
Disabled rights groups, disability advocates, and disabled people themselves have condemned the use of these slurs.
People online weren't giving Duffy a pass on being ableist.
Sean Duffy *should* be ashamed of saying an ableist slur in front of his own daughter, who has Down syndrome.'should' is the key word.but he isn't. matter of fact, he doubled down on it.some people should not be allowed to have children.
— 🔞 Shiloh & friends 🏳️⚧️ | 🦝🌙🐇⚽🌎🔭 (@entransify.cub.tf) June 25, 2026 at 10:41 PM
@adamkinzinger.substack.com/Bluesky
Right on, AdamSean Duffy...who has a down syndrome kid...is the one who said libtard. What a loser. Plus, the losers in the crowd who cheered when he said it. Not celebrating America!
— Shoshie Rules (@shoshierules.bsky.social) June 28, 2026 at 8:46 PM
Sean Duffy defended using the word "Libtard" in front of his daughter with Down Syndome. You kind of have to wonder how she's being treated at home..A parent should never be their child’s first bully.
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— The Liberal BoJack (@thelibbojack.bsky.social) June 29, 2026 at 7:40 AM
@colonelnemo/Bluesky
i just found out sean duffy has a child with down syndrome and he still had no qualms freely using the word libtard...these people are all irredeemably broken
— gg (@ggold328.bsky.social) June 25, 2026 at 8:55 PM
Not content to degrade just one of his nine children, Duffy also took the opportunity to mock influencers.
Duffy's eldest daughter, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, is trying to create a career as a conservative commentator and social media influencer. She frequently posts about her life for her "hundreds of thousands of online followers."
Instead of Duffy handing out advice about what liberals should do, perhaps he could use that time to watch one of the numerous PSAs, like the ones below, about not using the ableist slur he, the POTUS, the Trump administration, the Trump family, and MAGA minions have used repeatedly.
Maybe then Duffy could recognize disabled people as people, instead of political props to exploit or mock in turn.