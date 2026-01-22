Ryanair Drags 'Idiot' Elon Musk After He Hurls Ableist Slur At CEO While Threatening To Buy The Airline

Skip to content

Emilia Clarke Hits Back After Being Criticized For How She Spoke Dothraki On 'Game Of Thrones'

After Ryanair mocked Elon Musk over a recent X outage, Musk responded by threatening to buy the airline—and after he called CEO Michael O'Leary an ableist slur for refusing to add Starlink satellite internet technology to their aircraft, Ryanair clapped back with a flash sale trolling "idiot" Musk.

Jan 22, 2026
Ryanair is an Irish discount airline serving Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East that is similar to Spirit Airlines in the United States. True to the saying, "you get what you pay for," Ryanair offers no frills.

When the airline's CEO Michael O'Leary was asked in an interview on Irish radio program The Hard Shoulder about adding antenna for Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites to his aircraft to provide flyers with Wi-Fi, O'Leary broke down the cost and declared it not economically advantageous.

O'Leary said:

"What Elon Musk knows about flights and drag would be zero. We've already had Boeing confirm we have to put an aerial antenna on top of the aircraft; now, that will cost us about a 2% fuel drag."
"Our fuel bill a year is five billion; it would cost us about $200, $250 million a year. In other words, about an extra dollar for every passenger we fly and the reality for us is we can't afford those costs."
"Passengers won't pay for internet, for internet usage. If it's free, they'll use it, but they won't pay €1 each to use the internet. So we're not putting it on board."

You can hear O'Leary's comments here:

After being told that Musk—who is an investor, not an inventor or an engineer—called him "misinformed," O'Leary responded:

"I frankly wouldn't pay any attention to anything that Elon Musk puts on that cesspit of his called X. He was the guy who advocated to getting Donald Trump elected."

O'Leary went on to add:

"I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk. He's an idiot. Very wealthy, but still an idiot."

The Ryanair boss garnered support for his take on Musk.

In response, Musk lashed out on X, calling for O'Leary to be fired.


During a subsequent outage on X, the Ryanair X account poked Musk back.

Musk then did exactly what he did to solve his problems with Twitter—threaten to buy Ryanair.

Although Musk misspelled Ryanair as Ryan Air.

He also referred to O'Leary using the same ableist slur MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has been repeatedly criticized for using.

In response, O'Leary held a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday where they announced a new fare especially for Elon Musk.

O'Leary told the press:

"If he wants to invest in Ryanair, we would think it's a very good investment. Mr. Musk is welcome to buy shares, but he can't take control."

European Union rules bar non-citizens of the EU from owning a major stake in a European airline.

Coupled with flashy graphics including a mock-up of Musk and O'Leary, the Ryanair CEO also announced the "Great idiot seat sale especially for Elon Musk and any other idiots on X." The sale offers 100,000 one-way tickets from €16.99 ($19.93) for travel during February, March, and April.

I've received this email from Ryanair...

— Steve Peers (@stevepeers.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 12:48 PM


they’re real and they’re spectacular

— shauna (@goldengateblond.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 11:22 PM

The Ryanair X account announced the special fare.



The account banner image was also changed on X to include the images O'Leary used during his press conference.

O'Leary was clearly unbothered by Musk's bluster. He told the press:

"Elon Musk called me a [r-word slur] tw*t. All I have to say to Musk is, he'd have to join a very, very, very long queue of people who think I'm a [r-word slur] tw*t, including my four teenage children."

People gave the win to O'Leary and Ryanair.

@Farah_web3/X



@headdoc39/Bluesky



We literally live in the stupidest timeline ever 😣
— KaiaSul (@kaiasul.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 1:11 PM



O'Leary told the press he welcomed Musk's tantrum and insults.

"It is very good for our bookings. We love these PR spats that drive bookings on Ryanair."

Their Big Idiot seat sale has reportedly had over 400 million hits since being launched.

Dylan Mulvaney speaks directly to her followers in a TikTok posted January 19, addressing the backlash to her casting in Six.
@dylanmulvaney/TikTok

Trans Actor Dylan Mulvaney Responds To Backlash Over Her Casting In 'SIX' On Broadway With Powerful Video

Folks, there is absolutely no room for bigotry on Broadway, and Dylan Mulvaney just reminded everyone why.

That message landed loud and clear after the hit musical SIX announced its newest Broadway queen. On January 16, producers revealed that Mulvaney, 29, will take on the role of Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife, beginning February 16. The casting sent theatre fans into celebration—and sent a familiar corner of the internet into a predictable spiral.

Keep ReadingShow less
Split screen of screenshots from Mtee Tet's video
Mtee Tet/Facebook

Young Boy In Tears After Soccer Opponent Calls Him An 'Illegal Immigrant' In Heartbreaking Video

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, mother of two Mtee Tet posted a video on her Facebook page. The video was of her young son Max.

As Tet would explain in a follow-up post, Max had just completed a two-month-long youth soccer tournament and won first place. But rather than celebrating, Max was upset.

Keep ReadingShow less