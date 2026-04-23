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Viral Clip Of RFK Jr.'s Disturbingly Labored Breathing During Senate Hearing Has The Internet Horrified

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

While appearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had viewers recoiling thanks to the heavy breathing noises he kept making into his microphone.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had viewers recoiling due to his noticeably labored breathing while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning.

Kennedy appeared before federal lawmakers in a series of hearings, where he pushed back on criticism over measles outbreaks and declining vaccination rates while promoting initiatives he said would make health care more affordable.

He also defended President Donald Trump’s proposed 2027 budget, which increases defense spending and cuts more than 12% from the Department of Health and Human Services. Facing bipartisan concern over reductions to programs and research funding, Kennedy agreed the cuts would be “painful” but argued they were necessary to help address the federal government’s $39 trillion deficit.

One moment that went viral captured Kennedy's labored breathing into the microphone as Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, spoke about Kennedy's identification of "nutrition as a bedrock of health," a key component of his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

But it was odd to hear Crapo speak about Kennedy's views on nutrition as "one of the primary levers for treating chronic disease"—all while Kennedy sounded like he was about to keel over even while merely sitting in a chair and waiting for his turn to speak.

The microphone captured all of it—and it's unsettling.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

People were horrified.


Kennedy sure sounded like he was having a health episode of some kind, so it was surreal to see him take center stage while defending his move to roll back the nation's childhood vaccine recommendations.

Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy warned that declining trust in vaccines has contributed to a rise in preventable diseases, raising concerns about potential outbreaks during major upcoming events like the World Cup and America 250. He said that seeing “outbreaks numbering in the thousands” and children dying from preventable illnesses was “more than tragic.”

Drawing on his background as a liver doctor, Cassidy emphasized the importance of early vaccination, noting that giving newborns the hepatitis B shot could have prevented cases he treated.

Despite those views, he ultimately backed Kennedy's appointment to HHS after securing assurances that the known vaccine skeptic would uphold existing vaccine approval systems and support the childhood immunization schedule.

Political observers say Cassidy could face backlash for the decision to question Kennedy's job performance, with potential primary challengers like Julia Letlow and John Fleming expected to highlight moments from the hearings that portray him as out of step with the Trump administration.

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