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Houston Cop Relieved Of Duty After Video Of Her Truly Vile Rant About Black People Surfaces

Houston police officer giving racist rant
KHOU 11/YouTube

Houston police officer Ashley Gonzalez was forced to turn in her gun and badge after a slur-filled video surfaced of her ranting about Black people.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyApr 23, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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A Houston police officer has been forced to turn in her weapon and badge after posting a racist rant on Instagram.

Officer Ashely Gonzalez posted a profanity and slur-filled video in which she used the N-word several times to complain about Black people in the community she serves.

In the video, which was said to have been screen-grabbed by an acquaintance of Gonzalez's, she also described using racial slurs against people in custody and feeling no remorse about it.

Be warned that the video, posted below, is incredibly offensive and contains multiple slurs and derogatory terms for Black people.

The video is shocking not just for its language, but also for the fact that Houston is one of the Blackest cities in the nation, with roughly 25% of its citizens being Black Americans.

Given that, Gonzalez's vitriol is all the more startling. The video begins with her saying:

"I f**king hate [n-word]. I f**king hate chimps.”

She then goes on to explain how good it feels to say it out loud.

“Y’all don’t know how good it felt to say [n-word] out loud... I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps."

She then described an incident of racial harassment, presumably while on the job.

"I grabbed that [n-word] by the neck and I was like, ‘Come here you f**king [n-word],’ and oh, my God, I felt like the world just stopped. It was just peace.”

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Understandably, the video has caused outrage throughout Houston.

The leader of its chapter of the NAACP, Bishop James Dixon, told local news outlet KHOU:

“That is a sick mindset and is violence waiting to happen."

He added that he believes Gonzalez's views are not the majority among police officers.

"Most people in law enforcement don’t represent this ideology.”

The Houston Police Officers’ Union agreed, telling Fox 26:

“In no way does the HPOU or its leadership condone or tolerate racist behavior from any of our officers.”

Gonzalez was forced to turn in her weapon and badge, and Houston PD officials told KHOU she will be checked on regularly to ensure she remains at home during the department's investigation.

On social media, people were rightfully shocked and outraged by Gonzalez's horrific rant.








Gonzalez joined the Houston police force in 2024 following four years in the Marines.

She has not yet been fired, pending an investigation by the police department, after which she will either be given her job back or be fired and unable to ever work for the Houston Police Department again.

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