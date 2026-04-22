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Sean Hannity Dragged Hard After Announcing He 'No Longer Considers' Himself A Catholic Due To Pope Leo

Sean Hannity
Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity recently announced that he "no longer considers" himself a Catholic amid President Trump's feud with Pope Leo XIV—and the mockery was swift.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 22, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Thursday night, Sean Hannity—Fox News talking head and sycophant to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump—launched an attack against Pope Leo XIV.

Hannity accused the first Pope from the United States of feigning "selective moral outrage" and calling him a "run-of-the-mill, Trump-hating Democrat" lacking in moral clarity and biblical knowledge.

The Trump ride-or-die declared:

"The Bible contains over 400 references to war, frequently depicting God as authorizing, commanding, intervening in battles like one that we all know, the battle between David and Goliath. Why is the pope twisting religion to specifically attack only President Trump and the U.S.?"

Hannity added:

"Why did he recently meet with top Obama advisor David Axelrod and the far-left governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker? Is it because he’s a run-of-the-mill, Trump-hating Democrat that lacks moral clarity about radical Islam?"

Pope Leo XIV has never yet referred to Trump or any member of his administration by name, instead condemning any leaders that prioritize war and conflict over providing for the poor, the sick, and the future.

But, as the saying goes, a hit dog will holler.

Everyone in Trump's camp apparently recognized the description of warmongering despot, and claimed the Pontiff could only be speaking about Trump.

@Pontifex/X



Then on Saturday, Hannity declared he had an important message for the Vatican:

"Now, I do want to shift gears with a message to the Vatican tonight, specifically to Pope Leo, who has openly condemned America's war in Iran while seemingly enjoying a public fight with President Trump."
"First, let me give some context. Like millions of Americans, I was raised Catholic. I went to Catholic school for 12 years. I even attended a seminary in high school, studied theology, Latin, and went to Mass daily."

The Trump sycophant added:

"As of today, I no longer consider myself a Catholic."

You can see Hannity's comments here:

While Hannity's Saturday declaration was dramatic, he seemingly forgot he already publicly declared he was no longer Catholic on his now fiancée Ainsley Earhardt's Fox Nation program.

Back in December of 2019, in a Christmas edition of "Ainsley’s Bible Study," Hannity revealed he'd left the Catholic Church years prior and as of that appearance considered himself an Evangelical Christian. Hannity proposed to Earhardt in 2024 at an unidentified Evangelical Christian church in Florida they referred to as their home church.

‪@robertscotthorton/Bluesky

In 2020, Hannity and Earhardt disclosed their relationship, with reports saying they'd been secretly dating for years. Hannity divorced his wife of 26 years in 2019. Earhardt also divorced her second husband in 2019.

On the Christianity subReddit, people called BS on Hannity's performative announcement.

r/Christianity/Reddit


r/Christianity/Reddit


r/Christianity/Reddit


r/Christianity/Reddit


r/Christianity/Reddit

People dunked on Hannity across social media over his message for the Vatican.

@glenn_tunes/X



‪@schooley/Bluesky


@JWPENWRIGHT1/X


“As of today, I no longer consider myself a Catholic.”—Hannity“I’m cool with that.”—Pope Leo, probably
— Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@alcappuccinoit.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 5:15 PM


@jackhunter74/X


Sean Hannity no longer considers himself a Catholic. I'm sure Pope Leo is crushed.
— W.M. (@minuteman04.bsky.social) April 18, 2026 at 3:25 PM



Hannity sides with the guy who was best friends for a decade with the world’s most notorious trafficker in young girls over the Pope

[image or embed]
— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 2:25 AM



I converted from Catholicism to Evangelical Protestantism in 2019 as part of an overall rebrand. Here’s what the pope could learn from my new friends Jason Aldean and Dana White.by Sean Hannity
— NY Times Pitchbot (@nytpitchbot.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 10:08 AM




This is because the Pope said war is bad? As far as i know, the Pope hasn't even said anything about Trump. Because Trump is being a mean girl, hannity renounces his religion. These people are absurd
— smitherbeans.bsky.social (@smitherbeans.bsky.social) April 18, 2026 at 7:19 PM




Sean Hannity leaves his religion because Trump doesn't like the PopeNext week: Sean Hannity calls his female guests "ugly, stupid piggies" because Trump said it's okay to be transparent about your feelings.
— Brown Eyed Susan (@browneyedsusan.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 10:36 AM

Hannity joined other conservatives, including members of the Trump administration, in condemning "woke" Pope Leo to prop up Trump.

We can't wait to see how long it will take Hannity to forget about this and drop the Catholic Church ... again.

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