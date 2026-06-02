Serena Williams Just Confirmed Her Return To Professional Tennis With An Iconic Video—And Fans Are So Here For It

Tennis legend Serena Williams confirmed everyone's suspicions that she was coming out of retirement with a fun video this week.

Late last year, Williams re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) registered testing pool, from which players can be randomly drawn for drug testing, which made everyone wonder if she was preparing to return to the court. If not, why make herself available for random testing?

This week, Williams' fans everywhere were granted that wish when Williams released a short, sweet, and funny video online, featuring her in her familiar competition attire.

In the video, there's a tennis court with a bench next to it, and on it is someone's bag. A phone chimes over and over before beginning to ring, and then Williams steps into frame, wearing her tennis attire and holding a racket before picking up the phone.

The screen then turns black and reads:

"Guess everybody heard the news."

In the background, Williams can be heard saying:

"I gotta change my number!"

In the caption of the video, Williams quipped:

"Good news travels fast."

You can watch the video here:

It would be an understatement to say that Williams' fans were excited by the news.









































There were, of course, some concerns about Williams' return. There are new stars on the court who fans wish to celebrate, and with Williams being older than the average player, some worry age might affect her performance on the court.

Though Williams is now 44, those concerned about her performance should know that she has been posting for the last two years about her renewed fitness journey, sharing some of her meals and gym selfies, and building new, lean muscle.

There's no doubt that Williams will come back and put on a performance. Whether she will continue to win is anyone's guess, but it's ultimately up to her, and the fact that she wants to step back out on to the court should be respected.