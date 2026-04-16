Jimmy Kimmel Just Identified The Least 'Realistic' Part Of Trump's Jesus Photo—And How Did We Miss It??

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel had people nodding along after called out President Donald Trump for posting an AI-generated photo of himself as Jesus Christ and pointed out the least "realistic" part of it.

Last week, Pope Leo XIV criticized Trump's war in Iran and called on the world "to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything."

Trump later took to Truth Social in an attempt to discredit the Pope, saying he doesn't "want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." Among other things, Trump said the Pope should "stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

He afterward published an AI-generated meme in which he is depicted as Jesus Christ healing the sick. He later deleted it following backlash from his MAGA base.

You can see it below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Kimmel pointed out that the man Trump-as-Jesus has his hands on looks an awful lot like Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier, convicted pedophile, sexual abuser, and sex trafficker at the heart of the Epstein files scandal:

“The man Donald Jesus Trump is healing looks a whole lot like Jeffrey Epstein. Even AI can't keep him from his BF Jeff."

He also pointed out the most unrealistic aspect:

"The first problem I see is his hands are normal-sized, so that's not realistic."

You can hear what Kimmel said in the video below.

- YouTube youtu.be

The "tiny hands" jab dates back more than 30 years but gained prominence during the 2016 presidential election cycle.



Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who at the time was vying for the 2016 presidential nomination, made headlines after he issued the following response to reporters amid Trump's constantly referring to Rubio as "little Marco":

"He is taller than me, he's like 6' 2", which is why I don't understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5' 2". Have you seen his hands? And you know what they say about men with small hands—you can't trust them."

Those words revived a criticism that harked back to the 1980s. Graydon Carter, then the editor of Vanity Fair magazine, described Trump in Spy magazine as a “short-fingered vulgarian.”

In a notably odd interview with The Washington Post, Trump repeatedly fixated on defending the size and appearance of his hands. He insisted they were “fine,” and went on to describe them in a string of terms—“normal,” “strong,” “good size,” “great,” and even “slightly large, actually.”

How did we miss it?! People had thoughts.





@jackiewideman6681/YouTube

@sistersrus2/YouTube

@Bananas-17v/YouTube

Trump is notoriously thin-skinned. We wouldn't be surprised if he lashes out to defend the size of his hands soon enough.