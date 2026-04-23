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MAGA Senator Gets Blunt Reality Check After Praising Trump As The 'President Of Peace'

Screenshot of Jodi Ernst; Donald Trump
Fox Business; Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

During an interview on Fox Business, Republican Senator Joni Ernst praised President Trump as the "president of peace"—and was quickly called out on social media.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst received a quick reality check after she claimed with a straight face that President Donald Trump was the "president of peace."

Speaking about the war in Iran on Fox Business this week, Ernst said that “you can’t trust [the Iranians] any further than you can throw them.”

And then said:

"The President is intent on peace.

He is the president of peace and so we will maintain that pressure economically. It will have an impact. We will continue to strangle out the IRG [Iranian Revolutionary Guard], which will disallow them from funding any terrorist proxies and moving on our own military and Israel."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Ernst's remarks make no sense given the fact that Trump hasn't done anything for world peace whatsoever.

In December, he was presented with FIFA's inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize,” a gold medal and oversized trophy that, notably, arrived just months after he failed to secure a Nobel Peace Prize—and just after the U.S. Justice Department suddenly announced that it was dropping an international soccer bribery case.

The following month, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado faced heavy criticism after she gave her Nobel prize to Trump despite the Nobel Committee's insistence that prizes can't be transferred. Machado ignored the pushback and went to Washington anyway, saying she had done so "as a recognition for his [Trump's] unique commitment with our freedom."

These "recognitions" are as tone-deaf as you could possibly get considering the nation is in the throes of an affordability crisis, Trump is at the center of the Epstein files scandal, and his administration recently launched a war with Iran that has caused a surge in gas prices.

The war has caused heavy casualties across the region, with thousands killed on multiple fronts.

In Iran, authorities report at least 3,375 deaths, while Lebanon has seen more than 2,290 people killed amid ongoing fighting. In Israel, 23 people have died, along with more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Military losses include 15 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon and 13 U.S. service members across the region.

It certainly doesn't help that Trump has threatened to bomb Iran "into the stone age" and made genocidal threats about ending an "entire civilization" that critics and legal scholars say amount to threatening war crimes.

Ernst was swiftly called out.



The Trump administration isn't interested in "peace"—even when it comes to the smallest details.

Recently, the administration came under fire amid controversy over a new U.S. dime to be released later this year. The Emerging Liberty Dime, introduced late last year, replaces the long-standing image of Franklin D. Roosevelt that traditionally appeared on the front of the dime. It also removes the familiar reverse imagery of a torch flanked by an olive branch and an oak branch.

The dime is one of several coins issued for the country’s United States Semiquincentennial, with designs meant to mark 250 years of American liberty and highlight key moments in the nation’s history, according to the U.S. Mint.

In the updated design, Lady Liberty faces right, her hair swept forward by the wind. On the reverse side, a flying eagle grips arrows in one talon while glancing toward its other foot, which is empty. The U.S. Mint says the eagle with arrows is meant to evoke the American Revolution and the colonists’ struggle for independence.

Although the design was revealed months ago, it drew renewed attention after Fortune published an analysis arguing that the absence of an olive branch—commonly interpreted as a symbol of peace—could be read as a meaningful cultural signal. The discussion has surfaced even as Trump has repeatedly referred to himself as the “president of peace" despite launching a war with Iran.

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