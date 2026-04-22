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Danielle Fishel And Lance Bass Just Recreated Their Hilariously Awkward 1999 Prom Photo—And We Can't Even

Danielle Fishel; Lance Bass
Anthony Avellano/Deadline/Getty Images; Arnold Turner/Parker Communications//Getty Images

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel took to social media to post a recreation of her prom photo with friend and *NSYNC member Lance Bass, including the exact dress Fishel originally wore—and fans are beside themselves.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 22, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Just because not all love leads to "happily ever after" doesn't mean it can't last, and it definitely doesn't mean some iconic photos can't be taken along the way!

Appearing for a retro Disney-themed American Idol, Danielle Fishel was met by her old friend Lance Bass, whom she dated for a year back in her Boy Meets World days. In between shoots, Fishel would travel with Bass while *NSYNC toured, and she'd even go stay with Bass's family during the holidays.

However, unbeknownst to Bass and Fishel at the time, Fishel's senior prom would prompt the end of their relationship, and it was captured in a photo for the whole world to see.

Back in 1999, Bass and Fishel posed outside her home, Bass in a black suit and Fishel in an asymmetrical white gown. Notably, Bass held one hand very stiffly against Fishel's side, and his other hand hovered behind her back, not touching her.

In case you missed the photo back in 1999, you can see it here:

Lance Bass

Now in 2026, Fishel and Bass came back together as friends for the retro Disney-themed American Idol, and to mark the occasion, they decided to recreate their iconic prom photo during prom season.

Bass wore a dark gray suit instead of a black one, and Fishel appeared in the same asymmetrical white gown, and they even recreated their corsage and boutonniere from 1999.

But what really sold the photo was Bass embracing Fishel, only to realize he was forgetting a vital detail: the hover hand.

You can see the recreated video here:

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

And you can watch the moment come together here:

@daniellefishel8

We recreated our 1999 Prom pic, hoverhand and all (and yes, that’s the ACTUAL dress!) I still don’t know why we didn’t work out!! @AmericanIdol #americanidol

Looking back, Fishel had big dreams for the two of them while they were dating.

"Lance and I had a very wonderful, very warm, loving relationship, but it was completely lacking of intimacy; intimacy in the romantic sense."
"I held on for hope for way too long that we were going to get back together and get married and have a family … It turns out I'm not Lance's type."

But it wasn't meant to be.

Bass later admitted that taking that photo was a "catalyst that made [him] start to accept [himself]," prompting him to end the relationship two weeks later. He then publicly came out as gay in 2006, about seven years after dating Fishel.

Fans were beside themselves over the recreated photo.

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

Some, of course, couldn't help but comment on the "hover hand."

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

@daniellefishel8/TikTok

Fishel and Bass may not have been destined for forever, but their friendship has stood the test of time. Both happily married now, they did the best thing they could by treasuring the good memories and laughing at the rest.

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