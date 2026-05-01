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'SNL' Writer Reveals His Sister's Disappearance Has Now Been Ruled A Homicide In Heartbreaking Post

Jimmy Fowlie
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix

On Wednesday, Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie shared that his sister Christina Lynn Downer, who has been missing since December of last year, is "no longer alive" according to the LAPD—and fans are devastated.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 01, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On December 22, 2025, days before Christmas, actor and Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie shared an Instagram post about his sister, Christina Downer, who had been declared missing.

Fowlie asked people to reshare the missing person flyer from the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the time, Fowlie wrote:

"my sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn’t safe. Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie. Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police. The phone number is 213 996 1800 and her case number is 25237639. she was last seen in LA. thank you"

You can see the post here:

In the weeks that followed, Fowlie shared subsequent posts about Downer.

The day after the first post, Fowlie shared information about his sister's beloved dog Rex, a Miniature Pinscher, followed by a carousel of recent photos of Downer.


A few days after Christmas, Fowlie shared several updates saying that he was in Los Angeles distributing flyers.

In January, Fowlie shared a series of posts with past and more recent photos and videos of his sister.





Then, on Wednesday, Fowlie shared an update no family wants to get and no brother wants to share.

White text on a black background shared the information, while Fowlie simply captioned the heartbreaking news:

"thank you for all your continued support during this terrible time. I’m gonna take a step back from social media due to the intense overwhelming feelings. Please take any info you may have directly to LAPD and not me."

Fowlie's post shared:

"The LAPD has informed our family that Christina is no longer alive, and the case has officially transitioned from a missing person to a homicide investigation."
"Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable."

You can see Fowlie's post here:

The post included a carousel of photos of Christina Fowlie Downer from throughout her life.

Fowlie added:

"We have reason to believe that in the weeks before she went missing, her phone and social media were compromised."
"The individual(s) in possession of her phone used it to hide the fact she was gone, to ask for money, and to create a false narrative that she was going 'off the grid.'"

Fowlie continued:

"I am sharing this because I believe that whoever is responsible is hoping to erase her in every way possible. I want to amplify her story in the only way I know how. And to express that she was a beautiful person who matters in this world, especially to me."
"I also believe there is a chance that someone who knows something might find the courage to step forward. My sister can no longer advocate for herself, but I can and I hope you will too. The best way you could support me in this moment is to share this post and to talk about her story. Thank you"

Fowlie's friends and colleagues shared their condolences.

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As a writer, Fowlie joined SNL in 2022 for its 48th season and won an Emmy for his writing on "SNL50: The Anniversary Special." He also wrote for Netflix’s Roommates and Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 Nonsense Christmas Special.

As an actor, Fowlie appeared in FX’s English Teacher and ABC’s The Goldbergs.

His two talents combined for Max’s The Other Two, in which he acted and wrote for the series.

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