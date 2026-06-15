Timothée Chalamet Just Threw Some Blunt Shade At The Oscars—And Fans Think He's Still Salty About Losing Best Actor

When Timothée Chalamet dismissed the opera and ballet as art forms, some people called him out and warned him to say goodbye to his chance at winning an Oscar in 2026.

Not only were they right, but it appears Chalamet is still salty about losing Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme to Michael B. Jordan for his role in Sinners, despite putting on a brave face and standing to applaud Jordan's win that night.

Unfortunately for him, he didn't learn from the opera and ballet fiasco to keep some thoughts to himself.

This past weekend, Chalamet appeared alongside his girlfriend of almost three years, Kylie Jenner, in San Antonio for Game 5 of the NBA finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, which the Knicks won 94–90, securing the championship.

Chalamet is a long-time fan of the Knicks and appeared at several games throughout this season, so his excitement is not surprising.

But when he was interviewed about the Knicks winning it all, Chalamet let his true feelings about the Oscars slip.

"Way rather this than the Oscars, baby!"

"Knicks are champions, baby!"

You can see the segment here:

Chalamet was clearly having a great time and was excited about his team's win, but ... why even mention the Oscars? Who could think about movie awards when the Knicks had just won the championship for the first time since 1973? Chalamet could, apparently, and the internet cringed on his behalf.

Some said this confirmed their suspicions that Chalamet was still upset about losing Best Actor.













Between this comment and other recent controversies, others were concerned that Chalamet had little chance of ever winning an Oscar.









Chalamet is a diehard Knicks fan celebrating their first championship in his lifetime, so we'll let this one slide. But at some point, he'll learn how quickly hot takes can make the rounds on social media, and how fickle fans can be. And maybe he'll choose to keep some of those thoughts to himself.