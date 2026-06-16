Resurfaced 2010 Tweet Of Young Timothée Chalamet Winning Twitter Scavenger Hunt For Knicks Tickets Has Fans Stunned

Hollywood star and native New Yorker Timothée Chalamet has been a courtside mainstay at Knicks games during the NBA playoffs, and it turns out his fandom goes back decades.

During the team's sensational underdog victory run against the San Antonio Spurs, Chalamet has been photographed again and again, jubilant about his favorite team's win.

And amid all the celebration, an old chapter from Chalamet's past has resurfaced: The day he won Knicks tickets on Twitter as a 14-year-old superfan.

Screenshots of a hilariously cocky 14-year-old Chalamet being crowned the winner of a pair of tickets in a 2010 online scavenger hunt have resurfaced and gone viral all over again.

It all stems from a 2010 contest the Knicks ran in which then-rookie Knicks Landry Fields and Andy Rautins told fans they'd be waiting somewhere in New York City to gift a pair of tickets to a fan who could answer a series of Knicks trivia questions correctly.

On November 2, 2010 around 6:00 in the evening, Fields tweeted that he and Rautins had found their winner: future Oscar nominee "Tim," wearing a puffer jacket and throwing out two peace signs with his fingers.

“Hahaha the contest is over!! Tim Chalamet is the winner. Found us at grand central. Congrats Tim! See you Friday at the game!”

Screenshots of Fields' tweet quickly went viral, and people found it endearing, relatable and hilarious.

@supportingwoman/Instagram

@matt_mcneezie/Instagram

@themattporter/Instagram

@doctorcockandballs/Instagram

@noahsmitty19/Instagram

@womanthouart/Instagram

@oni.lew/Instagram

@jenny_winer/Instagram

Rautins has gone on to play basketball internationally, while Fields has since become a sports executive following stints with the Toronto Raptors and as a college scout for none other than the Knicks' playoffs opponent, the San Antonio Spurs.

As for Chalamet—well, we know what's become of him. He was nominated for Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards for his work on Marty Supreme.

He lost to Michael B. Jordan, which he referenced after the Knicks won the championship, exclaiming that he'd "way rather this than the Oscars!," a comment that didn't go over particularly well online.

Perhaps it was shade on the Academy, as some have suspected. But regardless, when you've been a fan as long as Chalamet has, your team finally winning their first championship in 53 years has to feel pretty incredible!