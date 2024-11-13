Skip to content

Conservative Has Brutal Warning For GOP After Trump Picks 'Vile Sex Pest' Gaetz For AG

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Timothée Chalamet Reveals Extreme Lengths He Went To Prepare To Play Bob Dylan In Biopic

Timothée Chalamet
Searchlight Pictures

The actor left fans in awe after revealing to Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he worked with a harmonica coach for five years to prepare to play Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsNov 13, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Timothée Chalamet's upcoming role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has drawn attention, especially given the weight of portraying such an influential musician.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Chalamet discussed his extensive preparation for the role.

He said his commitment began during the COVID pandemic and included learning many of Dylan’s songs, dedicating five years to harmonica practice, and working with dialect coach Tim Monich and movement coach Polly Bennett.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Chalamet revealed he can now play about 30 Dylan songs, though only a portion of these will appear in the movie, which centers on Dylan's iconic 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance.

From dialect work to perfecting Dylan’s harmonica technique, Chalamet seems to have trained for a broad portrayal of Dylan’s career.

People were impressed by his dedication to the role.



Being an actor leads one to develop many random skills.

Some doubted Chalamet's five-year claim.

Others pointed out that some of that included delays due to the pandemic.

People compared him to other notable method actors.


Someone had questions about his coaches.

After all the back and forth, fans defended Chalamet's claims.

Finally, someone said what we were all thinking about jobs.

The film opens in theaters on December 25th.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Dick Van Dyke; Donald Trump
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke Has Hilariously Dark Response After He Was Asked About Trump's 2nd Term

Living entertainment legend Dick Van Dyke has been an active presence in the media despite being 98 years old.

Just this summer, the almost centenarian won a historic Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony for his performance as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s Days of Our Lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Celene Dion
@celenedion/Instagram

Celine Dion Has Fans Cracking Up With Hilarious iPhone Fail After Asking Siri To Play Her Song

Céline Dion recently shared a relatable tech struggle on Instagram involving her iPhone’s Siri.

When she tried to play her 2024 version of Hymne à l'amour, Siri repeatedly misunderstood her request and played Dion's classic hit My Heart Will Go On instead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Denzel Washington
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington Casually Reveals He's Going To Retire—But Has Good News For Marvel Fans

Acclaimed thespian Denzel Washington teased a list of some exciting projects he has lined up before he possibly takes his final bow from Hollywood.

The 69-year-old Academy Award and Tony winner is currently promoting his upcoming film, Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's sequel to his 2000 epic historical drama Gladiator.

Keep ReadingShow less
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

John Krasinski Jokes About Wife Emily Blunt's Reaction To His Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

John Krasinski gushed about being named People magazine's "2024 Sexiest Man Alive" and shared his wife, Emily Blunt's, reaction to the honor.

The actor is known for his Hollywood breakthrough character Jim Halpert on the long-running NBC sitcom The Office and for becoming a creator and director of the 2018 horror drama A Quiet Place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tony Hinchcliffe
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Comedian Explains Why He Apologizes 'To Absolutely Nobody' Over Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Joke

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" during President-elect Donald Trump's rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden last month, is apologizing “to absolutely nobody."

Hinchcliffe’s remarks at the rally quickly ignited a media uproar and bipartisan criticism, with some speculating that the controversy might hurt Trump’s support among Puerto Rican communities in key battleground states. However, Trump ultimately gained traction with Latino voters on Election Day, securing all seven swing states.

Keep ReadingShow less