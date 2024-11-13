Timothée Chalamet Reveals Extreme Lengths He Went To Prepare To Play Bob Dylan In Biopic

Timothée Chalamet's upcoming role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has drawn attention, especially given the weight of portraying such an influential musician.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Chalamet discussed his extensive preparation for the role.

He said his commitment began during the COVID pandemic and included learning many of Dylan’s songs, dedicating five years to harmonica practice, and working with dialect coach Tim Monich and movement coach Polly Bennett.



Chalamet revealed he can now play about 30 Dylan songs, though only a portion of these will appear in the movie, which centers on Dylan's iconic 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance.

From dialect work to perfecting Dylan’s harmonica technique, Chalamet seems to have trained for a broad portrayal of Dylan’s career.

The film opens in theaters on December 25th.

