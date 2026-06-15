The elephant has long been the symbol and mascot for the Republican party, so it makes sense that Republicans in Texas led an elephant into the state's GOP convention—they just didn't anticipate that the symbolism would go off the charts when the elephant promptly peed on the floor of the venue.

Attendees at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center were told to expect a "larger-than-life surprise" following Gov. Greg Abbott's keynote address on Friday, with organizers also reminding the crowd to keep the aisles clear. Moments after Abbott finished speaking, Paige, an African elephant draped in a campaign-style banner, entered the convention hall.

As the elephant made its way through the venue, it abruptly stopped and urinated on the floor, according to videos posted online. The unexpected moment drew audible reactions from the crowd, with one attendee exclaiming, "Oh no," while others laughed and expressed surprise.

Lauren McGaughy, a Texas politics correspondent for the New York Times, reported that the elephant "took a giant pee right near the press area."

You can see the video below.

When you consider the fact that the Republican Party has thrown itself behind a convicted fraudster and adjudicated rapist who is mentioned 38,000 times in the Epstein files and started a war with Iran that created a global energy, crisis hurting countless people at home and abroad, Paige's bathroom break really says it all.

The Texas GOP is also backing Ken Paxton, the state attorney general who was indicted in 2015 on state securities fraud charges and was later impeached on charges of improperly helping a political donor who allegedly bribed him, misusing state resources, retaliating against whistleblowers, interfering in his securities fraud case, and failing to accurately disclose financial interests.

People had thoughts—and the jokes came flying.





Even the Texas Democratic Party shared the video and remarked:

"The perfect metaphor for the Texas Republican Party."

You can see the post below.

Paige is one of three elephants owned by the East Texas Elephant Experience, a facility in Cut and Shoot, Texas, and animal welfare advocates have sharply criticized the operation.

According to the company's website, Paige and the other elephants were brought to the United States after their parents were killed by ivory poachers in the late 1990s. The business offers visitors close encounters with the animals for $125 per ticket and also makes the elephants available for appearances at outside events.

In a 2024 social media post, the Animal Rights Coalition accused the facility of transporting elephants to events for "a few moments of selfish entertainment" and argued that the animals should instead live in a sanctuary free from exploitation.

The group has also campaigned for Paige and the other elephants to be relocated, alleging that they endure extensive confinement, chaining, and transportation in trailers while being moved between appearances around the country.