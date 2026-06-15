MTV Has Hilarious Reaction After Fan Calls Them Out For Reporting On Taylor Swift Being At NBA Finals

New York City was buzzing with Knicks fever last week as they inched ever closer to winning the NBA finals.

Indeed, fans and non-fans alike filled the streets of Manhattan Wednesday evening after the Knicks managed an unprecedented comeback against the San Antonio Spurs, cited as the biggest comeback in the history of the NBA finals.

Madison Square Garden has also been packed with celebrities this week.

In attendance at Wednesday's historic game was music icon Taylor Swift, cheering on the boys in blue and orange, while also sharing her support for another iconic "Knicks," recording legend Stevie Nicks.

Appropriately, Swift showed her support for her fellow chanteuse wearing a Stevie "Knicks" T-shirt in the Knicks' trademark blue and orange.

MTV covered Swift's appearance at the game, where she sat next to Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, a longtime friend. Swift named her cat after Hargitay's on-screen persona, Detective Olivia Benson.

Little did MTV realize that this seemingly innocuous post would end up causing a social media storm.

First, a comment on the post from Selena Gomez that simply read "lol" ended up sending the Only Murders In The Building star into unexpected damage control mode, with many accusing her of throwing shade at Swift.

However, another Instagram user caused a mini-sensation of her own by apparently calling out MTV for the "Fate of Ophelia"' singer's presence being their only coverage of the now legendary game in a since-deleted comment, claiming "It's really not about her."

MTV took the shade with a grain of salt, however, clapping back in a rather delicious and very self-aware fashion, declaring "but this is MTV, not SportsCenter".

Upon seeing this response, The Taylor Swift Updates, a Taylor Swift fan page on X (formerly Twitter) commended MTV for sticking to their guns, as did countless other "Swifties":

































MTV later caught wind of The Taylor Swift Updates Post, going on to re-share the post themselves—and making no apologies for their actions:

MTV did, in fact, "shake it off" when a hater went and hated. And no one can argue that those wanting actual coverage of the Knicks on their way to the championship would have been much better off finding it elsewhere.

The Knicks won that game by a single point after being down by double digits earlier in the game. And they went on to prevail in Game 5 on June 13, beating the Spurs 94–90 and clinching the NBA championship title in the process.

Now the question is, will "It's Really Not About Her" be Taylor Swift's new hit single?...