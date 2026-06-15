Skip to content

Hilarious Photo Of Entire Plane Watching The NBA Finals Except For One Guy Goes Viral—And Here Come The Jokes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MTV Has Hilarious Reaction After Fan Calls Them Out For Reporting On Taylor Swift Being At NBA Finals

Taylor Swift and Mariska Mariska Hargitay at the NBA Playoffs
Al Bello / Staff/Getty Images

MTV's Instagram account faced some criticism for sharing photos of Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for Game 4 of the NBA Finals—and their response is everything.

John Curtis
By John CurtisJun 15, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

New York City was buzzing with Knicks fever last week as they inched ever closer to winning the NBA finals.

Indeed, fans and non-fans alike filled the streets of Manhattan Wednesday evening after the Knicks managed an unprecedented comeback against the San Antonio Spurs, cited as the biggest comeback in the history of the NBA finals.

Madison Square Garden has also been packed with celebrities this week.

In attendance at Wednesday's historic game was music icon Taylor Swift, cheering on the boys in blue and orange, while also sharing her support for another iconic "Knicks," recording legend Stevie Nicks.

Appropriately, Swift showed her support for her fellow chanteuse wearing a Stevie "Knicks" T-shirt in the Knicks' trademark blue and orange.

MTV covered Swift's appearance at the game, where she sat next to Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, a longtime friend. Swift named her cat after Hargitay's on-screen persona, Detective Olivia Benson.

Little did MTV realize that this seemingly innocuous post would end up causing a social media storm.

First, a comment on the post from Selena Gomez that simply read "lol" ended up sending the Only Murders In The Building star into unexpected damage control mode, with many accusing her of throwing shade at Swift.

However, another Instagram user caused a mini-sensation of her own by apparently calling out MTV for the "Fate of Ophelia"' singer's presence being their only coverage of the now legendary game in a since-deleted comment, claiming "It's really not about her."

MTV took the shade with a grain of salt, however, clapping back in a rather delicious and very self-aware fashion, declaring "but this is MTV, not SportsCenter".

Upon seeing this response, The Taylor Swift Updates, a Taylor Swift fan page on X (formerly Twitter) commended MTV for sticking to their guns, as did countless other "Swifties":









MTV later caught wind of The Taylor Swift Updates Post, going on to re-share the post themselves—and making no apologies for their actions:

MTV did, in fact, "shake it off" when a hater went and hated. And no one can argue that those wanting actual coverage of the Knicks on their way to the championship would have been much better off finding it elsewhere.

The Knicks won that game by a single point after being down by double digits earlier in the game. And they went on to prevail in Game 5 on June 13, beating the Spurs 94–90 and clinching the NBA championship title in the process.

Now the question is, will "It's Really Not About Her" be Taylor Swift's new hit single?...

Latest News

Screenshot of Josh Hokit; Michelle Obama
Trending

UFC Fighter Slammed After Making Disgusting Comment About Michelle Obama During White House Event

Screenshot of Troy Nehls; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MAGA Rep's Fawning Remark About 'Very Special Baby' Trump Is Giving Total Cult Vibes

Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends the 30th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Celebrities

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Just Showed Off His Ripped Abs In A Crop Top And Tiny Shorts—And The Fan Thirst Is Real

Tracy Morgan
Celebrities

Tracy Morgan Hit With Backlash After Explaining Why He 'Can't Stand Teachers'—And Fans Are Sounding Off

More from Trending/post

Taylor Swift takes selfie with fan at Knicks game
Al Bello/Getty Images

Knicks Analyst Angers Swifties After Getting Caught On Hot Mic Dunking On Taylor Swift During Game 4

The New York Knicks are leading the San Antonio Spurs in their best of seven series for the 2026 NBA championship. The Knicks won games one and two in San Antonio, but then lost game three in New York before coming back to win game four on their home turf.

As with all major sporting events, tickets to the game are highly sought commodities. Two specific attendees for games three and four drew backlash for pushing out or ruining the experience for other fans or for just being there.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Martin Luther King during the 1963 March on Washington
@Acyn/X; AFP/Getty Images

Trump Is Bragging Again That He Got A Bigger Crowd In 2019 Than MLK's 'I Have A Dream' Speech Did—And The Delusion Is Staggering

President Donald Trump's delusions are off the charts given he's claiming he had more people in the crowd for his "Salute to America" July 4th event in 2019 than the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had for his famous "I Have a Dream" speech that he gave during the 1963 March on Washington.

According to the National Park Service, roughly 260,000 people participated in the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The demonstration brought together a largely Black but broadly diverse coalition of Americans demanding an end to racial discrimination and equal rights for Black citizens.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scrreenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
CNN; Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images

MTG Unloads On 'Traitor' Trump In Viral CNN Interview After Damning Epstein Files Coverup Report Drops

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called President Donald Trump a "traitor" in an interview with CNN following a damning report from the New York Times about the Trump administration's fight to prevent the release of the Epstein files.

Once a prominent ally of Trump's, Greene has turned against the administration, becoming a target for Trump and MAGA Republicans in the process.

Keep ReadingShow less
White House Freedom 250 UFC fight setup
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA Is Getting Dragged Hard After New Photos Reveal Bud Light Is One Of White House UFC Fight's Sponsors

MAGA Republicans are facing widespread mockery after new photos of the outdoor arena for the UFC Freedom 250 fight happening on the White House lawn revealed Bud Light is one of the event's sponsors.

President Donald Trump previously announced there will be a UFC fight on the White House grounds to celebrate America's semiquincentennial and his own birthday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Dragged After Video Of Renovated Reflecting Pool Already Shows Parts Of It Coated In Algae

President Donald Trump is facing criticism now that officials are scrambling to explain why the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is coated with what they've referred to as "residual algae," creating an eyesore at one of Washington, D.C.'s most cherished attractions.

Although the Trump administration praised the project and said the nation's capital looked "better than ever" after the reservoir reopened, signs of algae growth were visible along the water's edge just one day after it was refilled.

Keep ReadingShow less