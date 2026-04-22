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Madonna Pleads For Safe Return Of Vintage Clothes From Her Sabrina Carpenter Coachella Performance After They Go Missing

Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna at Coachella
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

The "Like a Prayer" singer posted an impassioned plea to Instagram, revealing that her archival clothes went missing after her recent Coachella performance with Sabrina Carpenter, and even offered a reward for their safe return, saying, "These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyApr 22, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's performance at the second weekend of Coachella is pretty much THE pop culture event of the moment, but it ended on something of a low note for the Queen of Pop.

Madonna joined Carpenter onstage to celebrate both the 20th anniversary of her 2006 performance at Coachella to promote Confessions On A Dance Floor, and the forthcoming release of its sequel, Confessions II.

That 2006 performance was a milestone for Madonna and the festival alike; Coachella was almost exclusively an indie affair before then, so it only made sense to let the costume pieces from that performance make an appearance too.

But once the show was over, Madonna discovered that those iconic pieces had been stolen from her dressing area, and immediately took to Instagram to plead for their safe return.

@madonna/Instagram

Madonna's outfit for the performance, consisting of a lacy dress, corset, jacket, knee-high boots and sunglasses, was all pulled from her costume archives from the first Confessions era.

In her post, Madonna shared that while her return to the Coachella stage had her soaring, the discovery that the archival items had been stolen put a bit of a damper on things.

"Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella. Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible. Bringing Confessions II back to where it began was such a thrill."

"This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing- my costume that was pulled from my personal archives- jacket, corset, dress, and all other garments."

She then bluntly expressed how much the costumes mean to her.

"These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history."

Madonna has always mixed high fashion into her work, with many of her costumes having been designed by iconic haute couture designers.

Previous costumes of the singer's, like one of her Jean-Paul Gauthier-designed corsets from her Blond Ambition Tour, have fetched tens of thousands of dollars at auction.

Others are part of permanent museum collections, like a Dolce & Gabbana costume from her Girlie Show Tour displayed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

As such, Madonna is not only pleading for their return but offering a hefty reward to anyone who does. She went on to write in her post:

"I'm hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out to my team... I'm offering a reward for their safe return. Thank you with all My Heart."

She included an email address, infomaverick2026@gmail.com, for anyone who knows of the costumes' whereabouts to reach out to.

On social media, many fans were definitely feeling as crestfallen about the stolen costumes as Madonna seemed to be.



And of course, many others had some hilarious theories about who exactly stole them.





Hopefully the pieces are returned soon, because Madonna's going to need them to promote Confessions II once it drops in July.

The first song released from the album, "I Feel So Free," has enjoyed the kind of widespread embrace that has been elusive for Madonna since the 2000s, hitting #1 on the global iTunes charts and even receiving airplay on American radio stations.

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